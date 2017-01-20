 
 

Obama Posts Farewell Letter On Facebook

Posted: Jan 20 2017, 1:22am CST

 

Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

As Donald Trump is just a few hours away from becoming US' 45th President, Barack Obama took to Facebook, shared his farewell letter on Facebook.

Expressing gratitude to the American people, Obama on Thursday wrote: "Throughout these eight years, you have been the source of goodness, resilience, and hope from which I've pulled strength. I've seen neighbors and communities take care of each other during the worst economic crisis of our lifetimes."

Obama recalled visiting a grief-stricken Charleston, South Carolina, church and watching scientists help wounded war heroes walk again.

As a parting word, Obama said ,"when the arc of progress seems slow, remember: America is not the project of any one person. The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word 'We.' 'We the People.' 'We shall overcome'."

The 44th US President shared a link on his Facebook post for anyone interested in keeping in touch with his work. Read Obama's farewell letter below.

