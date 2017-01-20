 
 

Apple, Amazon End Audiobook Exclusivity Deal

Posted: Jan 20 2017, 1:25am CST

 

Apple, Amazon end Audiobook Exclusivity Deal
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

In an aim to improve competition in downloadable audiobook distribution in Europe, Apple and Amazon have agreed to end an exclusivity agreement that made Audible the only seller of audiobooks inside of iTunes.

A subsidiary of Amazon since 2008, Audible is the seller and producer of downloadable audiobooks and other spoken-word content. Apple's iTunes store, integrated in Apple devices, allows customers to purchase and download content, including audiobooks.

"With the deletion of the exclusivity agreement, Apple will now have the opportunity to purchase digital audiobooks from other suppliers. This will enable a wider range of offer and lower prices for consumers," tech website theverge.com quoted Andreas Mundt, president, Germany's Antitrust Agency, as saying.

Audible and Apple's iTunes store are two distributors of downloadable audiobooks to consumers.

Audible will now be able to supply its downloadable audiobooks to third party platforms, that Apple can source audiobooks from alternative suppliers, and that publishers and content aggregators will be able to enter into distribution agreements directly with Apple.

The Author

IANS
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

