 
 

Mother Who Live-streamed Taping Her 2-year-old Son To Wall Arrested

Posted: Jan 20 2017, 1:29am CST | by , in News | Latest Political News

 

Mother who Live-streamed Taping her 2-year-old Son to Wall Arrested
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The 18-year-old Shayla Rudolph of Ohio who live-streamed the video of taping her two-year-old son to the wall has been arrested and charged with third abducting the boy, media reports said.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

According to a report in FOX28, Rudolph's charges followed after the nearly 20-minute live video with her two-year-old taped to the wall was brought to the attention of police.

Detectives in Ohio had viewed the Facebook video on earlier this week, and the 18-year-old was arrested at her home on January 19 morning, and the child taken into custody by Children's Services.

The video shows a child crying in the background and then taped to the wall, with his head and arms affixed. His ankles and mouth also seemed taped.

The mother is then shown walking around a home, explaining how her son misbehaved and telling viewers, "Parents don't need to whoop the kids. All you got to do is tape them to the wall."

"On January 5, Children's Services says they contacted Rudolph about the video, which she claimed was a joke. Days later, another live video was posted with Rudolph telling viewers she heard from Children's Services and was now disciplining her son by having him stand in a corner," the report noted.

In the video, the accused is is heard saying that it was her son and she could hang him upside down if she wanted to.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Obama Posts Farewell Letter on Facebook

Obama Posts Farewell Letter on Facebook

1 hour ago

Intolerance, Extremism are Major Security Threats: US Naval Commander

Intolerance, Extremism are Major Security Threats: US Naval Commander

3 hours ago

Donald Trump Gains Second Twitter Account

Donald Trump Gains Second Twitter Account

10 hours ago, 3:43pm CST

Rights Groups Accuse Facebook of &#039;racially biased Censorships&#039;

Rights Groups Accuse Facebook of 'racially biased Censorships'

1 day ago, 12:33am CST

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up in Target Stores: Updates

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up in Target Stores: Updates

14 minutes ago

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

48 minutes ago

Men Can Check Fertility at Home with YO Sperm Smartphone Kit

Men Can Check Fertility at Home with YO Sperm Smartphone Kit

54 minutes ago

Apple, Amazon end Audiobook Exclusivity Deal

Apple, Amazon end Audiobook Exclusivity Deal

1 hour ago

Lotus SUV to Challenge Porsche Macan From 2022

Lotus SUV to Challenge Porsche Macan From 2022

5 hours ago

Alfa Romeo Stelvio First Edition Sale Starts

Alfa Romeo Stelvio First Edition Sale Starts

5 hours ago

Solar Storm Blackout can Cost $40 billion Daily

Solar Storm Blackout can Cost $40 billion Daily

5 hours ago

Scientists Reveal Supercharger Battery That Could Charge Smartphones in Minutes

Scientists Reveal Supercharger Battery That Could Charge Smartphones in Minutes

8 hours ago

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee by Jerry Seinfeld Moving to Netflix

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee by Jerry Seinfeld Moving to Netflix

8 hours ago

BMW 6 Series Coupe Spied

BMW 6 Series Coupe Spied

8 hours ago

Over 100 Dolphins Die due to Mysterious Stranding on Florida Beach

Over 100 Dolphins Die due to Mysterious Stranding on Florida Beach

8 hours ago, 5:58pm CST


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now




Latest Political News

Obama Posts Farewell Letter on Facebook

Obama Posts Farewell Letter on Facebook

1 hour ago

Intolerance, Extremism are Major Security Threats: US Naval Commander

Intolerance, Extremism are Major Security Threats: US Naval Commander

3 hours ago

Donald Trump Gains Second Twitter Account

Donald Trump Gains Second Twitter Account

10 hours ago, 3:43pm CST

Rights Groups Accuse Facebook of &#039;racially biased Censorships&#039;

Rights Groups Accuse Facebook of 'racially biased Censorships'

1 day ago, 12:33am CST

More Latest Political News Stories



Latest News

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up in Target Stores: Updates

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up in Target Stores: Updates

14 minutes ago

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

48 minutes ago

Men Can Check Fertility at Home with YO Sperm Smartphone Kit

Men Can Check Fertility at Home with YO Sperm Smartphone Kit

54 minutes ago

Apple, Amazon end Audiobook Exclusivity Deal

Apple, Amazon end Audiobook Exclusivity Deal

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.