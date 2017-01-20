 
 

Men Can Check Fertility At Home With YO Sperm Smartphone Kit

Posted: Jan 20 2017, 1:36am CST

 

For men who feel hesitant in performing a fertility test in the presence of doctors and nurses, a new smartphone-powered YO sperm kit for home use is here that includes everything needed to collect a sample and is claimed to be accurate.

According to a report in tech website DigitalTrends on Thursday, YO Sperm test developed by US-based technology company Medical Electronic Systems is a $50 male fertility kit that is Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for at-home use.

The kit includes a sample collection cup, a testing slide, a plastic pipette and a special liquefying powder.

"The explosion of apps and wearables dedicated to optimizing the chance of pregnancy is evidenced (by the fact) that people crave more awareness of their fertility status," Marcia Deutsch, CEO Medical Electronic Systems, was quoted as saying.

"However, the bulk of these new technology tools cater to women. No other company is tackling male reproductive health in this manner," Deutsch added.

The company claims that the semen analyzer is 97 percent accurate and the results are encrypted in the companion app's special health report vault.

"A mini-microscope attaches to a smartphone's camera and measures sperm motility -- the ability to move spontaneously and actively - and count, and even lets interested parties watch swimmers on their smartphone's screen," the report noted.

The YO sperm kit is compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S6, S7, and all recent models of iPhone, except the Plus variants.

Pre-order for the YO sperm kits is available on yospermtest.com. The YO sperm kits starts shipping end of the month.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

