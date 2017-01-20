 
 

The Celebrities In Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy And More

Posted: Jan 20 2017, 3:38am CST

 

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Find out which celebrities star in Super Bowl LI commercials.

Hiring celebrities for Super Bowl ads does not work say many marketers. This has not stopped from brands to spend big on almost 30 celebrity appearances in Super Bowl 50 ads. The biggest stars of last year's commercials included Christopher Walken, Drake, Amy Schumer and Liam Neeson. 

Celebrity endorsements drive up the cost for a Super Bowl commercial even more. There is a lot of prestige to have an A-List Hollywood actor, actress, supermodel or sports star appear in a commercial selling a product. This is likely one of the reasons that brands continue to hire big-name celebrities for Super Bowl ads. This year is no different. Advertisers in the Super Bowl LI have started to reveal their plans for Super Bowl commercials. 

Several brands will again rely on celebrities to make their commercial stand-out in the biggest TV event of the year. Wix.com grabbed action heroes Gal Gadget (Wonder Woman, in theaters June 2) and Jason Statham for their Super Bowl 2017 ad campaign. The first Wix commercial by Transporter director Louis Leterrier is already online and it's explosive.

Melissa McCarthy will appear in the Kia Super Bowl 2017 Ad, Adam Driver will be in the Snickers Super Bowl 2017 ad and Minnie Driver will be in the Lexus Super Bowl 2017 ad

Find the complete list of the celebrities appearing in Super Bowl 2017 commercials below.

Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Ads

Gal Gadot - Wix Super Bowl 2017 commercial 

Jason Statham - Wix Super Bowl 2017 commercial 

Melissa McCarthy - Kia Super Bowl 2017 Ad

Adam Driver - Snickers Super Bowl 2017 ad 

Minnie Driver - Lexus Super Bowl 2017 ad.

The list will be continuously updated until the Big Game on February 5.

The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

