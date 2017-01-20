 
 

Climate Change Decreases Mild Weather Days

Posted: Jan 20 2017, 5:44am CST | by , Updated: Jan 20 2017, 6:06am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Climate Change Decreases Mild Weather Days
These four maps show that on average the number of mild weather days in the US will increase in winter, spring and fall and decline in the summer in the period from 2081-2100. Credit: Karin Van der Wiel/ NOAA/ Princeton
  • Climate Change may Transform Global Trend of Weather Norms
 

Climate change is such a scourge that it may actually transform the global trend of weather norms.

The experts are busy determining how climate change may alter such natural phenomena as storms, drought conditions, deluges, snowstorms and other extreme weather conditions. There remains one weather phenomena that has been ignored so far.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

This is none other than mild balmy weather. Yet even this relatively intact oasis in the desert that is modern global warming has not remained untouched anymore. Researchers from NOAA and Princeton University have analyzed this trend on a global level in a new study.  

Climate change certainly does seem to affect even mild weather conditions. Such weather includes days that are ideal for a wedding in the great outdoors, a baseball match, a fishing trip, a boating spree, hiking on treks and finally, last but not least, picnics with good food and in good company.

The experts have defined mild weather as lying within a certain range of temperatures. These include a lower limit of 64 degrees and an upper limit of 86 degrees Fahrenheit. Also about half an inch of rain and dew points smaller than 68 degrees Fahrenheit are predictors of low humidity conditions. 

This know-how is very precious for a number of industries and businesses. Travel agencies, tourism departments, construction companies, transport agents, agriculturalists and outdoor sports extravaganza all tend to have benefits accrue to them thanks to balmy pleasant weather.

For one thing, the tropical regions will lose their milder weather patterns which is a shame. Globally, the milder days will undergo a diminishing by 10% to 13% by the end of the 21st century. Greenhouse gases will see to it that this happens whether we like it or not.  

The current 74 days of mild weather will thus be reduced by four days by the time 2035 comes along. Also these number of days will extend to ten in number by the time 2100 arrives in its complex glory.

There are more shocks and surprises that lie in store for humanity though. Extreme weather conditions are not the norm right now although we are getting too see a trailer of such phenomena.

Mostly we get to see such extreme conditions only once or twice in a lifetime. Tropical regions that see a lot of heat and humidity will be hit the hardest by these extreme weather conditions.

Africa, Asia and Latin America will thus be bearing the brunt of this burden. They will experience 15 to 50 fewer days of mild weather by the time the next century arrives. Heat waves will be the order of the day here.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

MRI Could Reduce Prostate Cancer Biopsy

MRI Could Reduce Prostate Cancer Biopsy

5 minutes ago

Gwyneth Paltrow&#039;s Vaginal Jade Eggs are a Bad Idea

Gwyneth Paltrow's Vaginal Jade Eggs are a Bad Idea

15 minutes ago

Half of US Men are Infected with HPV

Half of US Men are Infected with HPV

30 minutes ago

Mars Simulation Mission 5 Crew Enters Habitat in Hawaii

Mars Simulation Mission 5 Crew Enters Habitat in Hawaii

1 hour ago

Windows 10 insider preview build 15014 debuts for PC and mobile

Windows 10 insider preview build 15014 debuts for PC and mobile

37 minutes ago

Two-Bit Circus Closes $15 million in Series B Funding

Two-Bit Circus Closes $15 million in Series B Funding

59 minutes ago

New iPhone X rumor supports past hints of iPhone 8 with wrap around screen

New iPhone X rumor supports past hints of iPhone 8 with wrap around screen

1 hour ago

iPhone 8 tipped for facial and gesture recognition using laser sensor

iPhone 8 tipped for facial and gesture recognition using laser sensor

1 hour ago

Childish Gambino and Microsoft team for Pharos VR experience

Childish Gambino and Microsoft team for Pharos VR experience

1 hour ago

Antarctic Ice Crack Continues to Grow

Antarctic Ice Crack Continues to Grow

2 hours ago

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

3 hours ago

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatch Comes in May

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatch Comes in May

3 hours ago

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up in Target Stores: Updates

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up in Target Stores: Updates

4 hours ago

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

5 hours ago

Men Can Check Fertility at Home with YO Sperm Smartphone Kit

Men Can Check Fertility at Home with YO Sperm Smartphone Kit

5 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now




Latest Science News

MRI Could Reduce Prostate Cancer Biopsy

MRI Could Reduce Prostate Cancer Biopsy

5 minutes ago

Gwyneth Paltrow&#039;s Vaginal Jade Eggs are a Bad Idea

Gwyneth Paltrow's Vaginal Jade Eggs are a Bad Idea

15 minutes ago

Half of US Men are Infected with HPV

Half of US Men are Infected with HPV

30 minutes ago

Mars Simulation Mission 5 Crew Enters Habitat in Hawaii

Mars Simulation Mission 5 Crew Enters Habitat in Hawaii

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

MRI Could Reduce Prostate Cancer Biopsy

MRI Could Reduce Prostate Cancer Biopsy

5 minutes ago

Gwyneth Paltrow&#039;s Vaginal Jade Eggs are a Bad Idea

Gwyneth Paltrow's Vaginal Jade Eggs are a Bad Idea

15 minutes ago

Half of US Men are Infected with HPV

Half of US Men are Infected with HPV

30 minutes ago

Windows 10 insider preview build 15014 debuts for PC and mobile

Windows 10 insider preview build 15014 debuts for PC and mobile

37 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.