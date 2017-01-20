Climate Change Decreases Mild Weather Days

The experts are busy determining how climate change may alter such natural phenomena as storms, drought conditions, deluges, snowstorms and other extreme weather conditions. There remains one weather phenomena that has been ignored so far.

This is none other than mild balmy weather. Yet even this relatively intact oasis in the desert that is modern global warming has not remained untouched anymore. Researchers from NOAA and Princeton University have analyzed this trend on a global level in a new study.

Climate change certainly does seem to affect even mild weather conditions. Such weather includes days that are ideal for a wedding in the great outdoors, a baseball match, a fishing trip, a boating spree, hiking on treks and finally, last but not least, picnics with good food and in good company.

The experts have defined mild weather as lying within a certain range of temperatures. These include a lower limit of 64 degrees and an upper limit of 86 degrees Fahrenheit. Also about half an inch of rain and dew points smaller than 68 degrees Fahrenheit are predictors of low humidity conditions.

This know-how is very precious for a number of industries and businesses. Travel agencies, tourism departments, construction companies, transport agents, agriculturalists and outdoor sports extravaganza all tend to have benefits accrue to them thanks to balmy pleasant weather.

For one thing, the tropical regions will lose their milder weather patterns which is a shame. Globally, the milder days will undergo a diminishing by 10% to 13% by the end of the 21st century. Greenhouse gases will see to it that this happens whether we like it or not.

The current 74 days of mild weather will thus be reduced by four days by the time 2035 comes along. Also these number of days will extend to ten in number by the time 2100 arrives in its complex glory.

There are more shocks and surprises that lie in store for humanity though. Extreme weather conditions are not the norm right now although we are getting too see a trailer of such phenomena.

Mostly we get to see such extreme conditions only once or twice in a lifetime. Tropical regions that see a lot of heat and humidity will be hit the hardest by these extreme weather conditions.

Africa, Asia and Latin America will thus be bearing the brunt of this burden. They will experience 15 to 50 fewer days of mild weather by the time the next century arrives. Heat waves will be the order of the day here.