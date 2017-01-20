 
 

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15014 Debuts For PC And Mobile

Posted: Jan 20 2017

 

Update brings new e-book reader for Edge and lots more

Microsoft has announced that the latest Insider Preview build of Windows 10 is now available for fans to try out. The Insider Preview Build is 15014 and available for PC and mobile devices. The build fixes lots of issues that users have had with previous builds according to Microsoft. Those issues were placed into the Feedback Hub by users over the past two builds.

The new build also brings with it some new features. Windows 10 Creators Update allows the user to purchase and read e-books in Microsoft Edge. After buying an e-book, users will find it in the Books library next to favorites, history, downloads, and the reading list. There are also lots of tools for navigating the books via Edge.

The search box for Cortana has been lightened up giving it a new look on the taskbar. Cortana's text notifications also have larger font for readability. Users can now choose their own custom color accent on PC for a color picker or directly via RGB, HSV, or HEX color codes.

PC users can use a new option in storage settings that automatically removes fields you don't need. Those files include temporary files and items in the recycle bin for more than 30 days. WiFi settings are now merged under WiFi services in Settings app on PC and mobile.

A new power slider for PCs is integrated to better control battery savings. For now that slider doesn't set the new power and performance configurations, that will come later. Some will not see that new UI, Microsoft wants feedback from users of both versions of the update. A slew of other fixes and updates for the new build can be found here.

