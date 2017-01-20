NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

The supply of the Nintendo NES Classic Edition has pretty much completely dried up despite the ongoing high demand. Target has proven to be the best store to find a NES Classic in stock over the past week.

Target stores are the best bet to find a NES Classic Edition. We have spotted many Target stores with NES inventory on BrickSeek over the past week. The overall in-stock score for Target stores has settled at 6%. It has been at 2% of the previous weeks. The Target warehouse is doing a great job in distributing the limited inventory to as many different stores. Each night we spot other stores with NES classic inventory than the previous day.

Why only Target keeps getting new NES Classic inventory is unclear. Today we spotted 11 NES Classic in stock on BrickSeek at the Target Store in West Hollywood. This is the most we have seen in a long time. The inventory score is still at 6% for Target. Walmart is only at 1%.

There is renewed interest in the NES after hackers found a way to add more games to the NES Classic that increases the pressure on the NES supply. New tools make it easy for NES owners to open up the system and install more games. The instructions to hack the NES Classic Edition are available.

The reseller prices of the NES Classic have come down a bit after the Holidays, but are now increasing again to $150 plus shipping on amazon.com.

To check if a Target store near you has NES Classic consoles in stock, visit brickseek.com. As the number of NES per store is very low, it is essential to be as early as possible in the line if there is one.

Keep your eyes also on the NES Classic bundle offer on GameStop.com. Walmart stores still just show a 1% in stock score. There is no change there.

It is easier to find NES Classic controllers Amazon now, although they are not from Nintendo. The Nyko MiniBoss Wireless Controller for NES Classic Edition in stock in select Zip codes for $17.95.

The 8Bitdo NES30 Classic Edition Wireless Controller Set with Bluetooth Retro Receiver is also in stock for $39.99.

Nintendo has not resupplied retailers with the NES Classic in a significant way. The in stock level of the NES at Target stores is at 5% according to BrickSeek. Chances that your local Target has the NES in stock are very low right now.

NES hunters check the BrickSeek data of their local Target stores before midnight to see if a store will sell NES the next morning. In the unlikely case their is a NES in stock, buyers have to get to the store still early before the doors open. The demand is still extremely high. Resellers offer the NES on the Amazon marketplace are $191 and up.

People report to have found a NES Classic in stock at stores including Target and Walmart. The tool of choice to spot the limited NES inventory is as always Brick Seek. The SKU for the NES is 207-29-0180. The service is working best for Target stores. The reported numbers are always to be taken with a grain of salt.

The discussion group at InStockNow's NES tracking page is a good starting point ot find leads to stores that have the NES in stock.

Nintendo is under criticism for bad demand forecasting since years. Part of it is intentional as shortage generates buzz. The downside are the countless hours of people spent in line and the caused frustration. There is no update from Nintendo when the Japanese video game maker will resolve the shortage.

The $59.99 Nintendo NES Classic Edition console launched on November 11 in stores and online. The supply was extremely constraint in stores and especially online.

On launch day Nintendo said: "The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition system is a hot item, and we are working hard to keep up with consumer demand. There will be a steady flow of additional systems through the holiday shopping season and into the new year. Please contact your local retailers to check availability."

Nintendo did not make any further comments about the NES Classic supply situation since then. Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime tried to explain last week in an interview why the NES is suffering a shortage.

"When we looked at that proposition what we believed was the adults, 30-40 years old, who grew up playing NES as a kid, 10 years old or so but had stepped away from the gaming category--that was going to be the buyer," Fils-Aime said to GameStop. "As we thought about that, that led us to a certain level of supply. The reality, however, was that the lapsed gamer and the "more active gamer" bought the NES Classic."

This is a poor excuse. Nintendo apparently does not do focus groups ahead of console launches.

The palm-sized NES console, retailing for $59.99 list price, features the classic Nintendo NES controller many geeks have grown up with. The retro console comes pre-installed with 30 classic NES games including Super Mario Bros., Pac-Man, Metroid, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda and Kirby's Adventures. The NES Classic Edition system is a miniaturized version of the groundbreaking NES, originally released in 1985.

The NES Classic Edition comes only with a single wired controller. There are 3rd party controllers and accessories that make the NES more fun to use. Gamers can get additional controllers and even wireless controllers.

The Holiday shopping season 2016 has been dominated by the hunt for Hatchimals and the Nintendo NES classic edition. In a short two months the new Nintendo Switch will go sale and Nintendo fans brace for the worst.

The Nintendo Switch pre-order are sold out. The supply situation might no be as bad as for the NES, but it will be difficult to get a Switch at launch for customers who have not pre-ordered the Switch.