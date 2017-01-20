The Samsung Galaxy S8’s Virtual Assistant Will Be Able to Recognize Products And Text

Samsung will official enter the AI virtual assistant competition with the launch of its Galaxy S8 according to SamMobile. Samsung is highly motivated and has created Bixby which will be able to integrate with apps and will come with the additional facility of Samsung Pay.

Bixby has more to it than just listening to commands. It will make use of the S8 camera for visual search and text recognition. The description may remind you of Google’s Google app which had the facility of scanning barcodes to provide more description.

The main idea is that Bixby will be able to scan a product and will then transfer you to Samsung Pay so that you can complete the purchase process. Bixby will also be able to direct you to a brick and mortar store of you are up for a walk in purchase.

Bixby will supposedly boom the sales of Samsung Pay. It will also be an advantage over Apple’s Siri. Siri has only the facility of sending money through Apple Pay and cannot pay for online purchases.