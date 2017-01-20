 
 

There Will Be No New IPads Till Summer

Posted: Jan 20 2017, 10:49am CST | by , in Rumors | Apple

 

There Will Be No New iPads till Summer
 

It has been reported earlier that Apple is all set to announce three new iPads this year. Apple will be giving a pocket friendly 9.7’’ iPad, a brand new 10.5’’ iPad and a new improved 12.9’’ iPad Pro. Already excited?

Well hold your horses as sadly these products are still in the planning stage according to DigiTimes. The 9.7’’ device will actually be manufactured the first quarter of 2017 and the other two in the second quarter.

The reason behind this delay is the A10X chipsets to be included in the two iPads are still being developed and Apple just can’t announce a single device.

You will not see any mini version this time as the 9.7’’ version is simply targeted for the educators. The 10.5’’ will replace the current 9.7 ‘’ device and the 12.9’’ will actually be an upgraded version of the previous Pro.

