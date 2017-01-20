 
 

Trump Enters Presidency With Many Obama Appointees Still In Place

Posted: Jan 20 2017, 10:57am CST | by , in News | Latest Political News

 

Trump Enters Presidency with Many Obama Appointees Still in Place
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Donald Trump arrived in Washington yesterday for his inauguration today, but he was missing a few key components to his staff that could prove dangerous. While Trump will be sworn in around noon today, his team is still scrambling to fill key posts. They have announced that they will retain 50 essential State Department and national security officials currently in the Obama administration to ensure that there is a "continuity of government," according to Sean Spicer, the incoming White House press secretary.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

The furious final staff preparations will including designating Thomas A. Shannon Jr., an Obama appointee, as the acting secretary of state, until the expected confirmation of Rex W. Tillerson.

Only two of Trump's 15 cabinet members, John F. Kelly, to head the Department of Homeland Security, and his nominee for defense secretary, Gen. James N. Mattis, have been approved so far.

In all, he has only named 29 of the 660 executive appointments, according to the New York Times. This is far slower than any president of recent memory.

Trump hasn't said anything about it yet, though he did declare that his cabinet members have “by far the highest I.Q. of any cabinet assembled.”

So far, the incoming president's circle will including Reince Priebus, son-in-law, Jared Kushner, the chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon; the counselor Kellyanne Conway; Vice President-elect Mike Pence; and the economic adviser Gary Cohn.

In a conference call with Priebus, he informed midlevel aides that they should not interact with Trump without permission, they weren't allowed to talk to the news media, and that they should restrict social media posts.

On Thursdays, aides released names of dozens of appointments to the White House. 

Still, the Obama administration is worried about the transition, which has been somewhat rocky.

 “In 21 years of covering the State Department and in eight years of serving there, I’ve seen rocky transitions and experienced what feels like a hostile takeover, but I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Strobe Talbott, the president of the Brookings Institution, a Washington-based think tank, and a former journalist and Bill Clinton administration official.

Chris Christie, who was at the head of the transition, is taking a lot of the internal blame for the slow transition.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

S. Korean &#039;Rasputin&#039; to Testify in Case against Samsung

S. Korean 'Rasputin' to Testify in Case against Samsung

1 hour ago

After Facebook, Dataminr Lifts Ban on Russia Today

After Facebook, Dataminr Lifts Ban on Russia Today

1 hour ago

Mother who Live-streamed Taping her 2-year-old Son to Wall Arrested

Mother who Live-streamed Taping her 2-year-old Son to Wall Arrested

9 hours ago

Obama Posts Farewell Letter on Facebook

Obama Posts Farewell Letter on Facebook

9 hours ago

iPhone 8 Will Support Wireless Charging Out Of Box

iPhone 8 Will Support Wireless Charging Out Of Box

20 seconds ago

There Will Be No New iPads till Summer

There Will Be No New iPads till Summer

8 minutes ago

The Samsung Galaxy S8’s Virtual Assistant Will Be Able to Recognize Products And Text

The Samsung Galaxy S8’s Virtual Assistant Will Be Able to Recognize Products And Text

18 minutes ago

The Nokia 6 Sells Out In Only A Minute On Its Launch Day

The Nokia 6 Sells Out In Only A Minute On Its Launch Day

24 minutes ago

Super Bowl 2017 Ad Meter Voting Starts Early

Super Bowl 2017 Ad Meter Voting Starts Early

1 hour ago

Two-Bit Circus VR Arcade Startup gets $15 million Funding

Two-Bit Circus VR Arcade Startup gets $15 million Funding

2 hours ago

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

2 hours ago

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

2 hours ago

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

2 hours ago

Steve Carell Teases the Revival of The Office

Steve Carell Teases the Revival of The Office

3 hours ago

MRI Could Reduce Prostate Cancer Biopsy

MRI Could Reduce Prostate Cancer Biopsy

4 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Latest Political News

S. Korean &#039;Rasputin&#039; to Testify in Case against Samsung

S. Korean 'Rasputin' to Testify in Case against Samsung

1 hour ago

After Facebook, Dataminr Lifts Ban on Russia Today

After Facebook, Dataminr Lifts Ban on Russia Today

1 hour ago

Mother who Live-streamed Taping her 2-year-old Son to Wall Arrested

Mother who Live-streamed Taping her 2-year-old Son to Wall Arrested

9 hours ago

Obama Posts Farewell Letter on Facebook

Obama Posts Farewell Letter on Facebook

9 hours ago

More Latest Political News Stories



Latest News

iPhone 8 Will Support Wireless Charging Out Of Box

iPhone 8 Will Support Wireless Charging Out Of Box

20 seconds ago

There Will Be No New iPads till Summer

There Will Be No New iPads till Summer

8 minutes ago

The Samsung Galaxy S8’s Virtual Assistant Will Be Able to Recognize Products And Text

The Samsung Galaxy S8’s Virtual Assistant Will Be Able to Recognize Products And Text

18 minutes ago

The Nokia 6 Sells Out In Only A Minute On Its Launch Day

The Nokia 6 Sells Out In Only A Minute On Its Launch Day

24 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.