Donald Trump arrived in Washington yesterday for his inauguration today, but he was missing a few key components to his staff that could prove dangerous. While Trump will be sworn in around noon today, his team is still scrambling to fill key posts. They have announced that they will retain 50 essential State Department and national security officials currently in the Obama administration to ensure that there is a "continuity of government," according to Sean Spicer, the incoming White House press secretary.

The furious final staff preparations will including designating Thomas A. Shannon Jr., an Obama appointee, as the acting secretary of state, until the expected confirmation of Rex W. Tillerson.

Only two of Trump's 15 cabinet members, John F. Kelly, to head the Department of Homeland Security, and his nominee for defense secretary, Gen. James N. Mattis, have been approved so far.

In all, he has only named 29 of the 660 executive appointments, according to the New York Times. This is far slower than any president of recent memory.

Trump hasn't said anything about it yet, though he did declare that his cabinet members have “by far the highest I.Q. of any cabinet assembled.”

So far, the incoming president's circle will including Reince Priebus, son-in-law, Jared Kushner, the chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon; the counselor Kellyanne Conway; Vice President-elect Mike Pence; and the economic adviser Gary Cohn.

In a conference call with Priebus, he informed midlevel aides that they should not interact with Trump without permission, they weren't allowed to talk to the news media, and that they should restrict social media posts.

On Thursdays, aides released names of dozens of appointments to the White House.

Still, the Obama administration is worried about the transition, which has been somewhat rocky.

“In 21 years of covering the State Department and in eight years of serving there, I’ve seen rocky transitions and experienced what feels like a hostile takeover, but I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Strobe Talbott, the president of the Brookings Institution, a Washington-based think tank, and a former journalist and Bill Clinton administration official.

Chris Christie, who was at the head of the transition, is taking a lot of the internal blame for the slow transition.