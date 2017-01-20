Astronomers are Searching for Signs of Life on Wolf 1061 Exoplanet Closest to Earth

Since ages, people have been wondering if only humans exist in the world. Everybody is keen to know this, including biologists, physicists, philosophers and filmmakers. To look for answer of same question, research team from San Francisco State University astronomer Stephen Kane studied exoplanets.

Kane focused on habitable zones that could have water due to enough pressure on the atmosphere. The research team observed the zone that exists 14 years away. The research study will also publish in Astrophysical Journal in a paper titled "Characterization of the Wolf 1061 Planetary System."

According to kate, the Wolf 1061 system is the main factor to focus on, as its close and the team can study it again and again to find the existence of life.

However, the closeness of the Wolf 1061 wasn’t the only reason of focus; instead there were also other factors. Wolf 1061 exists in the habitable zone that helped researchers measure the stars in the system. The research team studied the planet’s orbits in collaboration with Tennessee State University and in Geneva, Switzerland.

Kate also explained that scientists always look for planets with life that are similar to the earth, like the planet should have sweet zones, named Gold lock zone that has right conditions for life to exists.

In brief, the planet should neither be too close nor too far from its parent star, because its closeness makes it hot, however if it’s too far the planet becomes very cold that freezes water, as on Mars.

Kate said that Wolf 1061 is located close to habitable zone means it’s also close to the star, having an atmosphere similar to Venus that has greenhouse effect.

The research team also observed that the climate is chaotic on Wolf 1061, because its orbit changes fast, creating severe climatic conditions. So, more researches are required to find the existence of life on Mars.

Kate said that the research team will study exoplanets with James Webb Space Telescope in the coming years.