 
 

Astronomers Are Searching For Signs Of Life On Wolf 1061 Exoplanet Closest To Earth

Posted: Jan 20 2017, 1:49pm CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Astronomers are Searching for Signs of Life on Wolf 1061 Exoplanet Closest to Earth
An artist's rendering of an exoplanet is shown. An exoplanet is a planet that exists outside Earth's solar system. Credit: Illustration credit: NASA/Ames/JPL-Caltech
 

NASA scientists are studying the existence of life on wolf 1061 exoplanet

Since ages, people have been wondering if only humans exist in the world. Everybody is keen to know this, including biologists, physicists, philosophers and filmmakers. To look for answer of same question, research team from San Francisco State University astronomer Stephen Kane studied exoplanets.

Don't Miss: The Best Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals

Kane focused on habitable zones that could have water due to enough pressure on the atmosphere. The research team observed the zone that exists 14 years away. The research study will also publish in Astrophysical Journal in a paper titled "Characterization of the Wolf 1061 Planetary System."

According to kate, the Wolf 1061 system is the main factor to focus on, as its close and the team can study it again and again to find the existence of life.

However, the closeness of the Wolf 1061 wasn’t the only reason of focus; instead there were also other factors. Wolf 1061 exists in the habitable zone that helped researchers measure the stars in the system. The research team studied the planet’s orbits in collaboration with Tennessee State University and in Geneva, Switzerland.

Kate also explained that scientists always look for planets with life that are similar to the earth, like the planet should have sweet zones, named Gold lock zone that has right conditions for life to exists.

In brief, the planet should neither be too close nor too far from its parent star, because its closeness makes it hot, however if it’s too far the planet becomes very cold that freezes water, as on Mars.

Kate said that Wolf 1061 is located close to habitable zone means it’s also close to the star, having an atmosphere similar to Venus that has greenhouse effect.

The research team also observed that the climate is chaotic on Wolf 1061, because its orbit changes fast, creating severe climatic conditions. So, more researches are required to find the existence of life on Mars.

Kate said that the research team will study exoplanets with James Webb Space Telescope in the coming years.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Why our Eyes don&#039;t Blur when We Blink

Why our Eyes don't Blur when We Blink

2 hours ago

MRI Could Reduce Prostate Cancer Biopsy

MRI Could Reduce Prostate Cancer Biopsy

6 hours ago

Gwyneth Paltrow&#039;s Vaginal Jade Eggs are a Bad Idea

Gwyneth Paltrow's Vaginal Jade Eggs are a Bad Idea

7 hours ago

Half of US Men are Infected with HPV

Half of US Men are Infected with HPV

7 hours ago

Trump Enters Presidency with Many Obama Appointees Still in Place

Trump Enters Presidency with Many Obama Appointees Still in Place

2 hours ago

iPhone 8 Will Support Wireless Charging Out Of Box

iPhone 8 Will Support Wireless Charging Out Of Box

2 hours ago

There Will Be No New iPads till Summer

There Will Be No New iPads till Summer

3 hours ago

The Samsung Galaxy S8’s Virtual Assistant Will Be Able to Recognize Products And Text

The Samsung Galaxy S8’s Virtual Assistant Will Be Able to Recognize Products And Text

3 hours ago

The Nokia 6 Sells Out In Only A Minute On Its Launch Day

The Nokia 6 Sells Out In Only A Minute On Its Launch Day

3 hours ago

S. Korean &#039;Rasputin&#039; to Testify in Case against Samsung

S. Korean 'Rasputin' to Testify in Case against Samsung

3 hours ago

After Facebook, Dataminr Lifts Ban on Russia Today

After Facebook, Dataminr Lifts Ban on Russia Today

3 hours ago

Super Bowl 2017 Ad Meter Voting Starts Early

Super Bowl 2017 Ad Meter Voting Starts Early

4 hours ago

Two-Bit Circus VR Arcade Startup gets $15 million Funding

Two-Bit Circus VR Arcade Startup gets $15 million Funding

5 hours ago

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

5 hours ago

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

5 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Latest Science News

Why our Eyes don&#039;t Blur when We Blink

Why our Eyes don't Blur when We Blink

2 hours ago

MRI Could Reduce Prostate Cancer Biopsy

MRI Could Reduce Prostate Cancer Biopsy

6 hours ago

Gwyneth Paltrow&#039;s Vaginal Jade Eggs are a Bad Idea

Gwyneth Paltrow's Vaginal Jade Eggs are a Bad Idea

7 hours ago

Half of US Men are Infected with HPV

Half of US Men are Infected with HPV

7 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Why our Eyes don&#039;t Blur when We Blink

Why our Eyes don't Blur when We Blink

2 hours ago

Trump Enters Presidency with Many Obama Appointees Still in Place

Trump Enters Presidency with Many Obama Appointees Still in Place

2 hours ago

iPhone 8 Will Support Wireless Charging Out Of Box

iPhone 8 Will Support Wireless Charging Out Of Box

2 hours ago

There Will Be No New iPads till Summer

There Will Be No New iPads till Summer

3 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.