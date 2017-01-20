ABC is Working on a Black-ish Spinoff

With the news of the ‘Will & Grace’ revival from NBC, ABC had to come one up with offering the fans more entertainment. The network currently hinted a Black-ish spinoff to their comedy line-up. One of the Johnson family members is going to get their own show and 16 years’ old Yara Shahidi’s Zoey Johnson.

Don't Miss: This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Your Friends Minds

Black-ish is currently on its third season. The sitcom is a critical darling that has received praise for its smart handling of difficult subjects, including an episode on police brutality and a very recent post-election dissection that featured an impressive, heart-wrenching monologue from Anderson.

The show has seen Zoey come of age and already college bound on the show. She had already been to the Alma Mater of her mother at the Brown University and the family has been coming to terms with Zoey moving away to attend college.

The whole scenario was in search of the question about whether Zoey will still remain a part of the Black-ish clan or not. That question will be easily answered if she got a spinoff series on the network where the original show and the spinoff could easily overlap when needed be.

Kenya Barris, the showrunner of Black-ish is reported to be working on the project already. The concept, storyline and other particulars of the show are yet to be determined. Barris is also working on a new comedy, Libby & Malcolm, starring Felicity Huffman and Courtney B. Vance.

It will also be the second spin-off that the network is working on, as they're also looking to introduce a '90s-set version of The Goldbergs, starring Bryan Callen.



Deadline first reported about the Black-ish spinoff news.