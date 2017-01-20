NASA Plans Mission to Study $10000 Quadrillion Metal Asteroid 16 Psyche

Our solar system has a mysterious asteroid named 16 Psyche, named after Greek goddess of the soul. We will soon see the closer view of the asteroid, as NASA plans a new mission to observe this Psyche.

The asteroid exists between Mars and Jupiter in a huge asteroid belt. According to NASA Psyche used to be a planet, but later it got damaged by solar system and formed a rocky layer.

The rock is formed of iron, nickel, gold, platinum, copper, cobalt, iridium and rhenium, which are what scientistssay. The asteroid is very mysterious, said Lindy Elkins-Tanton, the lead scientist on the NASA mission and the director of Arizona State University’s school of earth and space exploration.

Elkins said that if we could transfer such huge steroid to earth, the metals would be of value equal to US $10,000 quadrillion. In 2015 the GWP was $73.7 trillion that collapsed the economy.

NASA scientists make several speculations out of this metal asteroid, like what would happen if they bring this metal on earth. But, NASA can’t plan for bringing asteroid to earth, because it does not have any technology to do so.

However, a spacecraft will observe the asteroid Psyche in 2023. Elkins-Tanton and her team will launch the spacecraft. The spacecraft will reach psyche in 7 years, means in 2030, but the collected data will tell scientists why and how earth like planets develop, get separate, making crust, mantle and core layers.

The scientists speculated that the star perhaps melted the iron where Psyche somehow survived. Researchers showed different statements about the discovery, and here are some statements by Elkins (via Global News):

“I figure we’re either going to go see something that’s really improbable and unique, or something that is completely astonishing.”

“That water can be used to make rocket fuel or be drunk by people, so then we’d have a resource stop that has metal and water,”

“I actually think that’s the purpose of space travel; to make us overlook the irritations of the everyday and the difficulties of politics and things like that, and look to a better future,”

“I really wanted to inspire people to say, ‘I could take action, I could do something bigger.'”