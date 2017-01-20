Colossal First Trailer Shows Anne Hathaway and a Monster

The trailer for the new monster movie Colossal just dropped and it is interesting to watch Anne Hathaway in a role we have yet to enjoy her in. Anne Hathaway plays the character of Gloria who has a messed up life as a result of wrong choices and bad decisions that eventually lead her to be kicked out by her boyfriend from their apartment and fired from her job.

She returns to her hometown to seek refuge and meets up with her old flame in Jason Sudekis’ Oscar who owns a bar. After the whole night of frolicking and drinking, she wakes up the next day to learn something horrible.

That is where the trailer starts. We see a neon sign that literally says NEON in red, sparking and alarms can be heard. A couple stops their car and we could see some electric sparking reflected in the windshield. We see Gloria talking on the phone, looking shocked as she say that she just saw the news and she is in shock.

For our comprehension, she says that a giant monster materialized over Seoul and we see the citizens of Seoul including the couple that stopped the car running frantically for their lives.

There are building crashing and people screaming and Gloria opens her eyes. Whoever she is talking to on the phone tells her that the monster appeared nine hours ago. He asks if she is just hearing about this and where was she till now. She remembers the previous night of drinking and dancing at the bar. A clip of the monster’s destruction is seen playing on stream.

One of their friends says to them if they had ever noticed that the monster, a Kaiju from legends, keeps destroying everything in its path but never looks down. We see Gloria looking around nervously over the screen of a laptop. We see Kaiju destroying more and Gloria is seen standing in some consideration.

The friend’s voice echoes that it is like the monster is being operated by a remote control. Gloria holds up her hand above her head. She turns on the TV to see the Kaiju do the same and jumps in shock. Realization hits a freaked-out Gloria who decides that the best strategy to overcome is to lie down in fetal position on her mattress. Cue the title in pink slasher movie font.

We then see Gloria’s friends looking at the videos of the monster and they ask her to come and see the videos with them in which the monster is dancing. It is dancing just like Gloria, right in front of them. Some realization hits Oscar at the end before they cue the release which is this April.

It is interesting to see the whole idea as we realize that the Kaiju is replicating Gloria’s behavior across the globe. What will she do to control it and ultimately finish it? We’ll have to wait till April.