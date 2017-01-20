 
 

5 Things To Know About Jackie Evancho

Posted: Jan 20 2017, 2:42pm CST | by , in News | Latest Celebrity News

 

5 Things to Know About Jackie Evancho
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Jackie Evancho is a name that not so many people knew before today, but she was given one of the world's biggest stages: the inauguration of Donald Trump. Unlike many other stars, the singer decided to perform for the celebration, even though she faced harsh criticism.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

It was also a lot of pressure, considering she is following in the footsteps of Aretha Franklin (2009) and Beyonce (2013). 

But who is this young girl? Here are five facts you need to know about Jackie Evancho:

America's Got Talent

In 2010, Jackie Evancho became known across the country as the little girl with a huge voice after she wowed judges and Americans with her operatic singing style. Though she was largely considered a favorite for much of the competition, She was accused of lip-syncing in the quarter-finals, which cost her votes. She ended up coming in second place.

She's Had Success

Trump's inauguration team, when they announced her performance, congratulated her for being the “youngest solo artist to ever go platinum”.

Boris Epshteyn, director of communications for the committee said: “As the youngest solo artist to ever go platinum, she is a true role model and inspiration for people young and old in our country and around the globe. Jackie represents the best and the brightest of America.”

Since coming in second, she has released six studio albums, three live albums, one EP, and 31 singles. Out of those albums, five have hit number one spot on the Billboard Classical Albums charts.

She Performed for Obama Too

In 2010, Barack Obama asked Jackie to perform at the Lighting of the National Christmas tree.

“I felt really honoured to get a chance to perform for the president again,” she said as she announced her plans to sing on Inauguration Day.

 She Has a Transgender Sister

For some, the announcement of her performance came as a bit of surprise because she has a transgender sister, Juliet. Evancho said that she can "100 percent" fight for her sister's equal rights and still sing for Trump.

Juliet, 18, won't be there because of “prior engagements”.

"I just kind of thought that this is for my country,” she said. “So if people are going to hate on me it’s for the wrong reason.”

She's Trying to Break Into Acting

Evancho appeared in the film "The Company You Keep," a 2013 political thriller where she played a daughter of a widowed attorney turned fugitive with Robert Redford. She said that her dream is to be in a Disney special: "I don't think I want to act full time. I think I might like to do something with a Disney special or make a movie once in a while that would give me enough time to sing and record, but that's about it."

No matter what happens from here on out, she can always say that she performed on one of the nation's biggest stages.

 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Johnny Depp Makes First Public Appearance After Divorce at the People’s Choice Awards

Johnny Depp Makes First Public Appearance After Divorce at the People’s Choice Awards

21 hours ago, 4:44pm CST

Fifth Harmony Performs First Time After Camila Cabello Exit

Fifth Harmony Performs First Time After Camila Cabello Exit

23 hours ago, 3:14pm CST

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

2 days ago, 11:51am CST

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Sneak Peek Released

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Sneak Peek Released

2 days ago, 11:48am CST

Colossal First Trailer Shows Anne Hathaway and a Monster

Colossal First Trailer Shows Anne Hathaway and a Monster

28 minutes ago

NASA Plans Mission to Study $10000 Quadrillion Metal Asteroid 16 Psyche

NASA Plans Mission to Study $10000 Quadrillion Metal Asteroid 16 Psyche

33 minutes ago

ABC is Working on a Black-ish Spinoff

ABC is Working on a Black-ish Spinoff

45 minutes ago

Astronomers are Searching for Signs of Life on Wolf 1061 Exoplanet Closest to Earth

Astronomers are Searching for Signs of Life on Wolf 1061 Exoplanet Closest to Earth

53 minutes ago

Why our Eyes don&#039;t Blur when We Blink

Why our Eyes don't Blur when We Blink

3 hours ago

Trump Enters Presidency with Many Obama Appointees Still in Place

Trump Enters Presidency with Many Obama Appointees Still in Place

3 hours ago

iPhone 8 Will Support Wireless Charging Out Of Box

iPhone 8 Will Support Wireless Charging Out Of Box

3 hours ago

There Will Be No New iPads till Summer

There Will Be No New iPads till Summer

3 hours ago

The Samsung Galaxy S8’s Virtual Assistant Will Be Able to Recognize Products And Text

The Samsung Galaxy S8’s Virtual Assistant Will Be Able to Recognize Products And Text

4 hours ago

The Nokia 6 Sells Out In Only A Minute On Its Launch Day

The Nokia 6 Sells Out In Only A Minute On Its Launch Day

4 hours ago

S. Korean &#039;Rasputin&#039; to Testify in Case against Samsung

S. Korean 'Rasputin' to Testify in Case against Samsung

4 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Latest Celebrity News

Johnny Depp Makes First Public Appearance After Divorce at the People’s Choice Awards

Johnny Depp Makes First Public Appearance After Divorce at the People’s Choice Awards

21 hours ago, 4:44pm CST

Fifth Harmony Performs First Time After Camila Cabello Exit

Fifth Harmony Performs First Time After Camila Cabello Exit

23 hours ago, 3:14pm CST

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

2 days ago, 11:51am CST

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Sneak Peek Released

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 Sneak Peek Released

2 days ago, 11:48am CST

More Latest Celebrity News Stories



Latest News

Colossal First Trailer Shows Anne Hathaway and a Monster

Colossal First Trailer Shows Anne Hathaway and a Monster

28 minutes ago

NASA Plans Mission to Study $10000 Quadrillion Metal Asteroid 16 Psyche

NASA Plans Mission to Study $10000 Quadrillion Metal Asteroid 16 Psyche

33 minutes ago

ABC is Working on a Black-ish Spinoff

ABC is Working on a Black-ish Spinoff

45 minutes ago

Astronomers are Searching for Signs of Life on Wolf 1061 Exoplanet Closest to Earth

Astronomers are Searching for Signs of Life on Wolf 1061 Exoplanet Closest to Earth

53 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.