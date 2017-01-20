5 Things to Know About Jackie Evancho

Jackie Evancho is a name that not so many people knew before today, but she was given one of the world's biggest stages: the inauguration of Donald Trump. Unlike many other stars, the singer decided to perform for the celebration, even though she faced harsh criticism.

It was also a lot of pressure, considering she is following in the footsteps of Aretha Franklin (2009) and Beyonce (2013).

But who is this young girl? Here are five facts you need to know about Jackie Evancho:

America's Got Talent

In 2010, Jackie Evancho became known across the country as the little girl with a huge voice after she wowed judges and Americans with her operatic singing style. Though she was largely considered a favorite for much of the competition, She was accused of lip-syncing in the quarter-finals, which cost her votes. She ended up coming in second place.

She's Had Success

Trump's inauguration team, when they announced her performance, congratulated her for being the “youngest solo artist to ever go platinum”.

Boris Epshteyn, director of communications for the committee said: “As the youngest solo artist to ever go platinum, she is a true role model and inspiration for people young and old in our country and around the globe. Jackie represents the best and the brightest of America.”

Since coming in second, she has released six studio albums, three live albums, one EP, and 31 singles. Out of those albums, five have hit number one spot on the Billboard Classical Albums charts.

She Performed for Obama Too

In 2010, Barack Obama asked Jackie to perform at the Lighting of the National Christmas tree.

“I felt really honoured to get a chance to perform for the president again,” she said as she announced her plans to sing on Inauguration Day.

She Has a Transgender Sister

For some, the announcement of her performance came as a bit of surprise because she has a transgender sister, Juliet. Evancho said that she can "100 percent" fight for her sister's equal rights and still sing for Trump.

Juliet, 18, won't be there because of “prior engagements”.

"I just kind of thought that this is for my country,” she said. “So if people are going to hate on me it’s for the wrong reason.”

She's Trying to Break Into Acting

Evancho appeared in the film "The Company You Keep," a 2013 political thriller where she played a daughter of a widowed attorney turned fugitive with Robert Redford. She said that her dream is to be in a Disney special: "I don't think I want to act full time. I think I might like to do something with a Disney special or make a movie once in a while that would give me enough time to sing and record, but that's about it."

No matter what happens from here on out, she can always say that she performed on one of the nation's biggest stages.