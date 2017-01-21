Anne Hathaway to Join Rebel Wilson for Dirty Scoundrel’s Remake

All hail girl power! Anne Hathaway seems to be coming back with a bang. The 34 years old actress has been on a hiatus from the camera lens as she became a mother and spent time with her family in the past year.

The trailer for her new movie, Colossal just hit the internet and she is now currently in talks to star alongside Rebel Wilson for the remake of the 1988 comedy ‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’.

Anne will be starring to play the role of one of the original characters originally played in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels by Steve Martin and Michael Caine, of two con artists to compete against one another to swindle an heiress played by GlenneHeadly.

The movie was itself a remake of the 1964 movie Bedtime Story starring Marlon Brando, David Niven and Shirley Jones. So Hathaway and Wilson will have a lot of content to take inspiration from as one of them will play a classy crook while the other, a street smart chappie as they would compete to con a tech prodigy out of his money.

Jac Schaeffer has penned the gender bending modern script for MGM's new version. He also wrote the upcoming film The Shower, which stars Hathaway. The movie has been titled ‘Nasty Women’, a pun intended from President-elect Trump’s name for presidential candidate, Hilary Clinton.

The movie is yet to find a director but Roger Birnbaum of Pin High Productions will co-produce the picture with Rebel under her Camp Sugar Productions banner. Other than that, Hathaway is already starring in another all-female remake of the Ocean’s movie in production with Gary Ross, according to THR.

Hathaway is currently filming the headline grabbing project with an amazing female ensemble cast including Sandra Bullock, Helena Bonham Carter, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna and Akwafina.