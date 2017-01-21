 
 

NCIS: Los Angeles Star Miguel Ferrer Dies At 61

Posted: Jan 21 2017, 1:11am CST | by , in News

 

NCIS: Los Angeles Star Miguel Ferrer Dies at 61
The star of NCIS: Los Angeles, Crossing Jordan and Iron Man 3 Miguel Ferrer passes away at the age of 61

Actor Miguel Ferrer passed away at the age of 61. The reports of his passing came on Thursday. The actor was fighting a battle with throat cancer which eventually led to his death on 19th January. 

The actor was the son of Academy Award winner José Ferrer and singing superstar Rosemary Clooney. He was the cousin of actor George Clooney who has paid tribute to the late actor in a statement which said, "Today, history will mark giant changes in our world," Clooney said, "and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer.  But not lost to his family. Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day ... pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will."

Miguel came to fame in the 1980s with his role as Bob Morton in Robocop, the designer of the titular robotic police officer. He also played the lead antagonist, Shan Yu, in Disney's Mulan, as well as Vice President Rodriguez in 2013's Iron Man 3.

He has been playing the role of assistant director Owen Granger on NCIS: Los Angeles since 2012. Before that, he played the chief medical examiner and gruff-but-supportive boss to series star Jill Hennessy for the six seasons of Crossing Jordan.

He has also been seen in movies in cameo and small roles and he was always a delight to watch. His latest stint will be in the Showtime's revival of cult hit Twin Peaks airs in May.Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan offered his condolences, tweeting: "Awful news...Miguel Ferrer is gone. Agent Rosenfield, I love you. RIP. – Coop"

