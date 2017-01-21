Hyundai Ioniq Scooter can be its Next Big Thing

Hyundai has come up with the future looking project that is named IONIQ Scooter. The company is considering it as a final-mile mobility concept.

The concept is about the lightweight, electric scooter that will allow the rider to ride in a much easier way than the conventional ones. Hyundai has revealed its portable mobility conceit in the CES 2017 that was held earlier this month.

The IONIQ Scooter is termed as an intelligent device to make people travel in public with ease. The IONIQ Scooter is the device made by Hyundai Motor’s long term development team. The scooter will be a convenient thing to use and will be able to be stored in the front door of IONIQ Electric.

AutoBlog's Reese Counts said that he is actually on a "one-man mission to convince Hyundai to build it."

The scooter is easily foldable and users will be able to fold and unfold it with single hand only. It is pretty light in weight which is the reason that it can be handled easily too. The scooter has front and rear lights in order to make the visibility better in dark.

The IONIQ Scooter will come with an occupant sensor which will detect the safe riding of the rider before turning the riding mode on. The acceleration of the scooter can be controlled by a switch on the handle which can be operated by thumb.

According to Tae Won Lim, Hyundai takes pride in formulating the best technology and providing the people with excellent problem solving solutions for daily life routine.

The IONIQ Scooter will surely make the transportation easier for many out there and will save time for a number of people too. Hyundai is focused on providing unique, personalized and end to end transport solutions to its customers in the most affordable way possible.