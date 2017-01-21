 
 

85% Of Australian Megafauna Went Extinct Shortly After The Arrival Of Humans

Posted: Jan 21 2017, 6:08am CST | by , Updated: Jan 21 2017, 6:17am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

85% of Australian Megafuana Went Extinct Shortly after the Arrival of Humans
Credit: Peter Trusler, Monash University
 

New study says that Australian megafauna was wiped out by humans, not climate change

Most of the mammals, birds and reptiles in Australia were wiped out around 45,000 years ago. The cause of their extinction has been a subject of considerable debate in recent years. Some researchers believe that climate change was the driving force behind it while others suggest that humans were responsible for their demise. Now, a new research also says that the Australian Megafuana was killed off by the humans, not climate change.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The latest research is based on sediment core drilled off the coast of Southwest Australia. These sediments date back to around 150,000 to 45,000 years ago and contain fragments of dust and ash as well as fungus called Sporormiella that thrived on the dung of plant-eating mammals.

These layers of sediments are like time-capsules from early Earth that hold the secrets of the events occurred in the past and allow researchers to look back in time millions of years ago.

Analysis reveals that fungus was abundant in the sediment core layers from around 150,000 million years ago, suggesting that animals were widespread across Australia until something radical happened to them.

"The abundance of these spores is good evidence for a lot of large mammals on the southwestern Australian landscape up until about 45,000 years ago,” said Gifford Miller, professor at University of Colorado Boulder. “Then, in a window of time lasting just a few thousand years, the megafauna population collapsed."

Previous researches suggest that first humans arrived in Australia as far back as 50,000 years ago. This is consistent with the evidence for the decline of once-common megafauna in Australia. Since no significant climate change event is linked to this period, it leaves only humans the culprit behind megafuana extinction.

"It's a region with some of the earliest evidence of humans on the continent, and where we would expect a lot of animals to have lived," said Miller. “Because of the density of trees and shrubs, it could have been one of their last holdouts some 45,000 years ago. There is no evidence of significant climate change during the time of the megafauna extinction.”

The ancient Australian megafuana included 1,000-pound kangaroos, 2-ton wombats, 25-foot-long lizards, 400-pound birds, 300-pound marsupial lions and car-sized tortoises. Researchers suggest that either human directly hunted these animals to extinction or they died out due to combination of overhunting and climate change.

Lead reseacher  Sander van der Kaars from Monash University says. "The results of this study are of significant interest across the archaeological and Earth science communities and to the general public who remain fascinated by the menagerie of now extinct giant animals that roamed the planet - and the cause of their extinction - as our own species began its persistent colonization of Earth."

 

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Insects Also Migrate

Insects Also Migrate

2 hours ago

New NASA Video Shows What it Feels Like to Land on Pluto

New NASA Video Shows What it Feels Like to Land on Pluto

4 hours ago

Ants Can Find Their Way Even When Going Backwards: Study

Ants Can Find Their Way Even When Going Backwards: Study

4 hours ago

NASA&#039;s Terra Satellite Captures Alaska&#039;s Bogoslof Volcano Eruption in Wrapped White

NASA's Terra Satellite Captures Alaska's Bogoslof Volcano Eruption in Wrapped White

5 hours ago

Mercedes-Maybach SUV to Launch in 2019

Mercedes-Maybach SUV to Launch in 2019

2 hours ago

Dodge Demon Leaked in Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 8 Video

Dodge Demon Leaked in Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 8 Video

5 hours ago

Hyundai Ioniq Scooter can be its Next Big Thing

Hyundai Ioniq Scooter can be its Next Big Thing

5 hours ago

NCIS: Los Angeles Star Miguel Ferrer Dies at 61

NCIS: Los Angeles Star Miguel Ferrer Dies at 61

6 hours ago

NHTSA Clears Tesla Autopilot System in Fatal Crash

NHTSA Clears Tesla Autopilot System in Fatal Crash

6 hours ago

Mars Curiosity Rover Finds Evidence of Water in Mud Cracks

Mars Curiosity Rover Finds Evidence of Water in Mud Cracks

6 hours ago

Anne Hathaway to Join Rebel Wilson for Dirty Scoundrel’s Remake

Anne Hathaway to Join Rebel Wilson for Dirty Scoundrel’s Remake

6 hours ago

Current Warming Trend Could Cause Sea Levels to Rise 20 to 30 Feet High, Study Says

Current Warming Trend Could Cause Sea Levels to Rise 20 to 30 Feet High, Study Says

8 hours ago

5 Things to Know About Jackie Evancho

5 Things to Know About Jackie Evancho

16 hours ago, 2:42pm CST

Colossal First Trailer Shows Anne Hathaway and a Monster

Colossal First Trailer Shows Anne Hathaway and a Monster

17 hours ago, 2:14pm CST

NASA Plans Mission to Study $10000 Quadrillion Metal Asteroid 16 Psyche

NASA Plans Mission to Study $10000 Quadrillion Metal Asteroid 16 Psyche

17 hours ago, 2:09pm CST


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Latest Science News

Insects Also Migrate

Insects Also Migrate

2 hours ago

New NASA Video Shows What it Feels Like to Land on Pluto

New NASA Video Shows What it Feels Like to Land on Pluto

4 hours ago

Ants Can Find Their Way Even When Going Backwards: Study

Ants Can Find Their Way Even When Going Backwards: Study

4 hours ago

NASA&#039;s Terra Satellite Captures Alaska&#039;s Bogoslof Volcano Eruption in Wrapped White

NASA's Terra Satellite Captures Alaska's Bogoslof Volcano Eruption in Wrapped White

5 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Mercedes-Maybach SUV to Launch in 2019

Mercedes-Maybach SUV to Launch in 2019

2 hours ago

Insects Also Migrate

Insects Also Migrate

2 hours ago

New NASA Video Shows What it Feels Like to Land on Pluto

New NASA Video Shows What it Feels Like to Land on Pluto

4 hours ago

Ants Can Find Their Way Even When Going Backwards: Study

Ants Can Find Their Way Even When Going Backwards: Study

4 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.