 
 

Limited Edition Italdesign To Debut At 2017 Geneva Auto Show

Posted: Jan 21 2017, 11:07am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Credit: MotorAuthority
  • A Limited Edition car by Ital Design is coming to Geneva Motor show this year
 

Italdesign Giugiaro just conformed that they are going to introduce a new car at the Geneva Motor Show 20917 that is being held in a few weeks. The Italian firm known for its excellent designs and variety of luxury interiors is going to introduce its finer piece at the event.

The design house has said that the said car will be a delight for collectors and will be designed for five visionary collectors only. This means that only five cars of this limited editing vehicle will be manufactured and sold by Italdesign Giugiaro.

According to MotorAuthority, CEO of Italdesign had said last year that the company was formulating a plan to start a brand through which they will introduce limited edition cars to the world.

This upcoming car might mark the start of a new sub brand by the company. Thus we might be able to see a first model that will be sold under the brand of Italdesign.

The company has shared a few teasers of an upcoming car over internet. However other than these, no information about the car is being disclosed. There are a number of major auto makers that rely on in house designers in order to make their cars look perfect.

But competition and time has changed the strategy as well. The companies are looking forward to work with design houses that can change their iconic cars into dream cars by tweaking a few things in them.

Some of the said designer companies have started making their own cars independently as well. Many companies such as Italdesign and Pininfarina have merged with companies like Volkswagen and Mahindra to work in a better way. The car will be showcased at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 that is set to start on 7th March.

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

