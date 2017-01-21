 
 

Mach Cone: Sonic Booms Of Light Captured For The First Time

Posted: Jan 21 2017, 3:02pm CST

 

A photonic Mach cone is created when an ultrafast particle gives off a shock wave, scattering the light around. Credit: Jinyang Liang and Lihong V. Wang
 

Scientists captured Match cone, sonic booms of light for first time with ultrafast cameras

Scientists captured Match cone similar to sonic booms for the first time. The phenomenon causes scattered lights that develop due to particles’ high speed. The event is also known as Mach cone and resembles the sonic boom of airplane that travels at fast speed more than sound.

The researchers took the image with a camera that can take 100 billion frames a second. Researchers also say that this technology will in future be able to observe neurons in the brain

The photonic Mach cone develops when particles travel at super high speed and creates a shocking wave and scatter the light all around. Before this imaging, there wasn’t any technology to capture such fast events. Old technologies had to take several images to develop a final image after combining several measurements.

A paper on this new technology published in Science Advances by Jinyang Liang and colleagues that showed the effects of new imaging technique on biomedicine.

New imaging technique was developed on the basis of a phenomenon where scattered light emits from a tunnel and was captured. Laser waves travel in the tunnel, scattering the wavelets that make wave front in the panels, said author of the research study.

The team observed that, in the scattering events the light formed Mach cone type structures. The team got three images during the experiment, including traditional and modern techniques of photography, according to Mail Online.

The team constructed the images using the research data and got a dynamic image of the event. The image showed Mach cone under conditions called super luminal that has triangular shaped regions that existed behind the pulse.

The research team said that this study will enhance the imaging techniques in the field of biomedicine, giving better ways of observation.

These images opened a door for new technologies in the future. Like, the technology would be able to provide extensive data without any blurriness.

