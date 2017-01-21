 
 

Donald Trump's Face Reveals His Leadership Style

Posted: Jan 21 2017, 3:07pm CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Donald Trump&#039;s Face Reveals His Leadership Style
Getty Images
 

Research team says Donald Trump's face shows an 'aggressive, dominant and powerful' man , but who has unethical behavior

Today Donald J Trump took an oath as people’s president, but lots of Americans are worried about future. But, new study shows how trump will rule over the country.

Don't Miss: Hottest CES 2017 Announcements

The research is based on his face shape and size that’s masculine, old and wide. People with such faces are powerful, dominant and aggressive, but the person also has unethical behavior.

The research happened at Cass Business School as apart of study from different fields including psychology, psychiatry, genetics and endocrinology that observes leadership and identifies the factors that determine success in leadership.

The research team selected Trump’s face for this study. His face shows a face of a leader, who is also aggressive and powerful, said Dr. Oguz Ali Acar, who is assistant professor at Cass Business School.

Such leaders are good in negotiation and financially successful. The team also found that there is a positive relationship between CEOs face width, his height and financial sate of the fir.

But, at the same time people with such face have behavior issues, like they often exploit trust of other people. They said that trump type faces are though leaders, but they are not trustworthy.

However, such leaders can be good assets for the country, because they are good negotiators that would help in international negotiation, according to Mail Online.

Similarly, an aggressive leader is sometime good in controlling such a large country. The leadership qualities help people with such faces get success in any field. But, they sometime use their power to exploit people and don’t prove to be trustworthy. 

The research needs further study as it’s just a study by one business school. More studies are required to prove the theory behind masculine, wide, and older face like Trump.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

California Aims for 40% Reduction in Greenhouse Gases by 2030 as Donald Trump Enters White House

California Aims for 40% Reduction in Greenhouse Gases by 2030 as Donald Trump Enters White House

8 minutes ago

World’s First Commercial Fusion Reactor Could be Developed by 2027

World’s First Commercial Fusion Reactor Could be Developed by 2027

50 minutes ago

Mach Cone: Sonic Booms of Light Captured for the First Time

Mach Cone: Sonic Booms of Light Captured for the First Time

1 hour ago

True Psychopaths Have Below Average Intelligence

True Psychopaths Have Below Average Intelligence

1 hour ago

Shelby Celebrates 50 Years of Success with Super Snake

Shelby Celebrates 50 Years of Success with Super Snake

5 minutes ago

Ford to Starts Trails of Plug-in Hybrid Transit Van in London

Ford to Starts Trails of Plug-in Hybrid Transit Van in London

43 minutes ago

Nissan Wants Sequel for Rogue One Campaign

Nissan Wants Sequel for Rogue One Campaign

57 minutes ago

2018 Ford Mustang Convertible Unveiled

2018 Ford Mustang Convertible Unveiled

1 hour ago

Researchers Reveal How Far Your Favorite Car Can Go on Empty

Researchers Reveal How Far Your Favorite Car Can Go on Empty

1 hour ago

NASA&#039;s Cassini Takes Closest View of Moon Daphnis

NASA's Cassini Takes Closest View of Saturn's 'Wavemaker Moon Daphnis

1 hour ago

Caves in China can Help Predict Future Flooding Events in the Region

Caves in China can Help Predict Future Flooding Events in the Region

1 hour ago

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

2 hours ago

Atlas V Rocket Launches SBIRS GEO Flight 3 Missile-Warning Satellite

Atlas V Rocket Launches SBIRS GEO Flight 3 Missile-Warning Satellite

4 hours ago

Renault Unveils Kangoo ZE and Master ZE Electric Light Commercial Vehicles

Renault Unveils Kangoo ZE and Master ZE Electric Light Commercial Vehicles

4 hours ago

Limited Edition Italdesign to Debut at 2017 Geneva Auto Show

Limited Edition Italdesign to Debut at 2017 Geneva Auto Show

5 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Latest Science News

California Aims for 40% Reduction in Greenhouse Gases by 2030 as Donald Trump Enters White House

California Aims for 40% Reduction in Greenhouse Gases by 2030 as Donald Trump Enters White House

8 minutes ago

World’s First Commercial Fusion Reactor Could be Developed by 2027

World’s First Commercial Fusion Reactor Could be Developed by 2027

50 minutes ago

Mach Cone: Sonic Booms of Light Captured for the First Time

Mach Cone: Sonic Booms of Light Captured for the First Time

1 hour ago

True Psychopaths Have Below Average Intelligence

True Psychopaths Have Below Average Intelligence

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Shelby Celebrates 50 Years of Success with Super Snake

Shelby Celebrates 50 Years of Success with Super Snake

5 minutes ago

California Aims for 40% Reduction in Greenhouse Gases by 2030 as Donald Trump Enters White House

California Aims for 40% Reduction in Greenhouse Gases by 2030 as Donald Trump Enters White House

8 minutes ago

Ford to Starts Trails of Plug-in Hybrid Transit Van in London

Ford to Starts Trails of Plug-in Hybrid Transit Van in London

43 minutes ago

World’s First Commercial Fusion Reactor Could be Developed by 2027

World’s First Commercial Fusion Reactor Could be Developed by 2027

50 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.