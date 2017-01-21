Donald Trump's Face Reveals His Leadership Style

Today Donald J Trump took an oath as people’s president, but lots of Americans are worried about future. But, new study shows how trump will rule over the country.

The research is based on his face shape and size that’s masculine, old and wide. People with such faces are powerful, dominant and aggressive, but the person also has unethical behavior.

The research happened at Cass Business School as apart of study from different fields including psychology, psychiatry, genetics and endocrinology that observes leadership and identifies the factors that determine success in leadership.

The research team selected Trump’s face for this study. His face shows a face of a leader, who is also aggressive and powerful, said Dr. Oguz Ali Acar, who is assistant professor at Cass Business School.

Such leaders are good in negotiation and financially successful. The team also found that there is a positive relationship between CEOs face width, his height and financial sate of the fir.

But, at the same time people with such face have behavior issues, like they often exploit trust of other people. They said that trump type faces are though leaders, but they are not trustworthy.

However, such leaders can be good assets for the country, because they are good negotiators that would help in international negotiation, according to Mail Online.

Similarly, an aggressive leader is sometime good in controlling such a large country. The leadership qualities help people with such faces get success in any field. But, they sometime use their power to exploit people and don’t prove to be trustworthy.

The research needs further study as it’s just a study by one business school. More studies are required to prove the theory behind masculine, wide, and older face like Trump.