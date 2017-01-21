 
 

Shelby Celebrates 50 Years Of Success With Super Snake

Posted: Jan 21 2017, 4:02pm CST

 

Shelby Celebrates 50 Years of Success with Super Snake
Credit: MotorAuthority
 

The car is specially introduced to celebrate the e50th anniversary of Shelby

50 years ago it was the time when Shelby made itsdebut in the industry by formallyintroducing its first ever Mustang based super Snake. The car was applauded for being a high power machine and was used as a tester for Goodyear too.

The car was based on Shelby’s original GT500 and also featured a V8 engine which is used on GT40 race car. The car was so expensive that Shelby didn’t make any more of these in the long run.

This super tough car has completed 50 years of its being this year. This is the reason that Shelby is going to offer the 50th anniversary version of the current Super Snake, according to MotorAuthority.

The new anniversary car is based on a Mustang GT as well nut will feature a horsepower of 750bhp. The car will come with a special kind of badge to tell the world about its significant and special edition model.

Shelby will only build a couple of units of this Super Snake. There will be a number of 500 units that will make it to the market in this special edition model. The starting price of the Super Snake will be $69,995 including the original but modified Mustang GT.

The customers will be able to choose from different colors available and will be able to choose either manual or automatic transmission. The said price is for the 670bhp version of car while the 750bhp version will be priced above than this.

The car is supposed to have 5.0 liter V8 engine in both versions. The car will also showcase custom suspension setup and Wilwood brakes along with 20 inched aluminum wheel paired with high performance tires. The 750bhp version will be able to achieve 60mph in under 3.5 seconds.

