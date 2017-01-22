Super Bowl 2017 Ads: Top Games, Developer Of Evony - The King's Return Will Run First Ever Super Bowl Commercial

Players of the mobile game Evony - The King's Return will be pleased to hear that a new game will be launched by the creator. Top Games Inc. will run a Super Bowl 2017 ad to announce the new mobile game. It's the video game company's first ever Super Bowl ad. It's though not the first mobile game developer that advertised at the Super Bowl.

Last year Machine Zone, maker of popular Game of War: Fire Age ran a Super Bowl commercial for Mobile Strike starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Top Games, which apparently does not have a website, will air a 30-second spot to introduce a new mobile strategy game according to Ad Age. The Top Games Super Bowl 2017 commercial will pop up during the third quarter of the Super Bowl LI on Fox.

The Super Bowl ad is supposed to feature a number of celebrities and was created by the Sausalito, CA based agency Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners.

"The big game is the ultimate test of today's warriors, so it is a fitting place for us to reintroduce our free-to-play strategy game to the world," Top Games CEO Lu Lu said in a statement. "Having such spectacular talent literally leading the charge will help drive interest in our new title."

Top Games is based in China. Evony - The King's Return is the company's best known mobile game to date.

This Super Bowl 2017 ad is the most mysterious to date. It is going to be interesting to watch not only because of the ad itself, but also to find out what new game Top Games has come up with.

