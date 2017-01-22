 
 

Super Bowl 2017 Ads: Top Games, Developer Of Evony - The King's Return Will Run First Ever Super Bowl Commercial

Posted: Jan 22 2017, 11:55am CST

 

Super Bowl 2017 Ads: Top Games, Developer of Evony - The King&#039;s Return will Run First Ever Super Bowl Commercial
Evony - The King's Return
 

Mobile game makers discovered the Super Bowl as the perfect platform to boost their games. Top Games Inc. will use a Super Bowl 2017 commercial to launch a new game.

Players of the mobile game Evony - The King's Return will be pleased to hear that a new game will be launched by the creator. Top Games Inc. will run a Super Bowl 2017 ad to announce the new mobile game. It's the video game company's first ever Super Bowl ad. It's though not the first mobile game developer that advertised at the Super Bowl.

Last year Machine Zone, maker of popular Game of War: Fire Age ran a Super Bowl commercial for Mobile Strike starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Top Games, which apparently does not have a website, will air a 30-second spot to introduce a new mobile strategy game according to Ad Age. The Top Games Super Bowl 2017 commercial will pop up during the third quarter of the Super Bowl LI on Fox.

The Super Bowl ad is supposed to feature a number of celebrities and was created by the Sausalito, CA based agency Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners.

"The big game is the ultimate test of today's warriors, so it is a fitting place for us to reintroduce our free-to-play strategy game to the world," Top Games CEO Lu Lu said in a statement. "Having such spectacular talent literally leading the charge will help drive interest in our new title."

Top Games is based in China. Evony - The King's Return is the company's best known mobile game to date. 

This Super Bowl 2017 ad is the most mysterious to date. It is going to be interesting to watch not only because of the ad itself, but also to find out what new game Top Games has come up with.

The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

Today is the day the two Super Bowl 2017 teams will be decided. The divisional championships are taking place today. The Patriots and Steelers face off in the AFC Championships to get through to the Big Game. The Packers play against the Falcons in the NFC Championships. 

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

