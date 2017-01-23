 
 

Luke Bryan Sings National Anthem At Super Bowl 2017

Posted: Jan 23 2017, 2:33am CST | by , Updated: Jan 23 2017, 2:36am CST, in News | Super Bowl

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Luke Bryan Sings National Anthem at Super Bowl 2017
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

NFL announced the artist to sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LI.

The NFL announced on the weekend that country music superstar Luke Bryan will sing the National Anthem during the Super Bowl LI pregame show at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5. The National Anthem performance will be broadcasted live on Fox prior to kickoff.

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

The Super Bowl is annually the most-watched television program. Luke Bryan’s performance of the National Anthem in Houston will be his first time appearing on the Super Bowl stage.

Bryan is a two-time Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year and has hosted the ACM Awards for four consecutive years. Since the debut of his first album in 2007, he has placed 17 singles at No.1 and sold nearly eight million albums. His fifth studio album, Kill The Lights, is certified Platinum and has sold 3.5 million tracks with over 400 million streams.

Country music superstar Luke Bryan is a two-time Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year. He has hosted the ACM Awards for four consecutive years. Since the debut of his first album in 2007 he has placed 17 singles at No.1 and sold nearly eight million albums. His fifth studio album, Kill The Lights, is certified Platinum and has sold 3.5 million tracks with over 400 million streams. The album debuted at No. 1 on both the Billboard Top 200 (his third to do so) and Top Country Albums charts, and contains five consecutive No 1 hits- so far.

His concert tours have consistently sold out shows across North America including many NFL Stadiums like the Patriot’s Gillette Stadium where Luke played back-to back sold out concerts last summer. Luke has also sold out Chicago’s Soldier Field, Cleveland’s First Energy Stadium, the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Denver’s Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Ford Field in Detroit, the home of the Vikings at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field, and Levi Stadium in San Francisco. His 2015 tour played for 1.5 million fans and in 2016 he entertained 1.6 million fans on his “Kill The Lights Tour.” That tour continues this spring with a new tour planned for the summer. 

Luke Bryan joins the ranks of many great performers who have sang the Super Bowl National Anthem including: Lady Gaga, Idina Menzel, Renée Fleming, Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, Diana Ross, Neil Diamond, Whitney Houston, Harry Connick, Jr., Garth Brooks, Natalie Cole, Vanessa Williams, Luther Vandross, Cher, Faith Hill, Mariah Carey, Dixie Chicks, Beyoncé Knowles, Christina Aguilera and many more.

In addition, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), actor Kriston Lee Pumphrey will perform in American Sign Language both the National Anthem and “America The Beautiful”.

Lady Gaga, who performed the National Anthem at the Super Bowl 50, will be performing the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show. Fans can get a first glimpse of Lady Gaga's Halftime Show in this behind the scenes video. Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

35 seconds ago

Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

1 hour ago

Super Bowl 2017: AFC and NFC Championship TV Times, Superbowl Date, Halftime Show, Commercials and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: AFC and NFC Championship TV Times, Superbowl Date, Halftime Show, Commercials and all Facts You Need to Know

2 hours ago

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad Announced

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad Announced

13 hours ago, 12:56pm CST

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

1 hour ago

Hugo Barra Leaves Xiaomi

Hugo Barra Leaves Xiaomi

1 hour ago

Trump Misspells &#039;Honor&#039; on Twitter

Trump Misspells 'Honor' on Twitter

2 hours ago

Engineers from Uganda Create Smart Jacket to Diagnose Pneumonia

Engineers from Uganda Create Smart Jacket to Diagnose Pneumonia

2 hours ago

Facial Recognition, Fingerprints to Replace Passports at Australian Airports

Facial Recognition, Fingerprints to Replace Passports at Australian Airports

4 hours ago

Brain Stimulation used like a Scalpel can improve Memory

Brain Stimulation used like a Scalpel can improve Memory

7 hours ago

Ants use Sun, Memories To Find Home Again

Ants use Sun, Memories To Find Home Again

9 hours ago, 5:08pm CST

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Giveaway Requires to Change Your Facebook Profile Photo to Felix

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Giveaway Requires to Change Your Facebook Profile Photo to Felix

14 hours ago, 12:22pm CST

Super Bowl 2017 Ads: Top Games, Developer of Evony - The King&#039;s Return will Run First Ever Super Bowl Commercial

Super Bowl 2017 Ads: Top Games, Developer of Evony - The King's Return will Run First Ever Super Bowl Commercial

14 hours ago, 11:55am CST

LG Sends Out Invitations To ‘See More And Play More’ At MWC 2017

LG Sends Out Invitations To ‘See More And Play More’ At MWC 2017

15 hours ago, 10:56am CST

Sony Sends Out Invites for MWC 2017- 2 Xperia Smartphones Anticipated to Be Launched

Sony Sends Out Invites for MWC 2017- 2 Xperia Smartphones Anticipated to Be Launched

15 hours ago, 10:49am CST


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Super Bowl

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

35 seconds ago

Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

1 hour ago

Super Bowl 2017: AFC and NFC Championship TV Times, Superbowl Date, Halftime Show, Commercials and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: AFC and NFC Championship TV Times, Superbowl Date, Halftime Show, Commercials and all Facts You Need to Know

2 hours ago

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad Announced

Wix Super Bowl 2017 Ad Announced

13 hours ago, 12:56pm CST

More Super Bowl Stories



Latest News

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

35 seconds ago

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

1 hour ago

Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

1 hour ago

Hugo Barra Leaves Xiaomi

Hugo Barra Leaves Xiaomi

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.