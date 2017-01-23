 
 

Pokemon Go Launches In South Korea On Tuesday

Posted: Jan 23 2017, 8:03am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Pokemon Go launches in South Korea on Tuesday
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Niantic is reportedly launching Pokemon Go in South Korea.

Niantic CEO John Hanke has visited South Korea last week to finalize the roll out of Pokemon Go in the country according to South Korean media. Pokemon Go has been held back in South Korea because of the sensitivity of the map data. Pokemon Go is launches on Tuesday, January 24 according to a number of officials reports South Korean KBS

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

Niantic likely made changes in how it uses the map data of South Korea to make Pokemon Go playable. South Korea fears that the mapping data could help the North to plan attacks. 

Tomorrow South Koreans can start playing Pokemon Go officially. There have been handful of loophole areas in the north eastern side of South Korea near the border of North Korea where Pokemon Go has been working since launch.

Pokemon Go has launched in July of last year in the United States. The augmented reality game was an instant hit and was setting download records in the app stores. The game is available in almost 60 countries and is estimated to have generated close to a billion Dollars in revenues in the first 5 months.

A new big update for Pokemon Go is supposed to come in March known as Pokemon Go Gen 2. The new major Pokemon Go update is supposed to bring many new Pokemon, battles, shiny Pokemon and better tracking. More Pokemon Go News.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek: Updates

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek: Updates

26 minutes ago

Sprint Buys 33% of Tidal

Sprint Buys 33% of Tidal

31 minutes ago

Foxconn eyes new panel factory in US with cooperation from Sharp

Foxconn eyes new panel factory in US with cooperation from Sharp

1 hour ago

Samsung&#039;s Bixby Vision trademark covers visual search and text recognition

Samsung's Bixby Vision trademark covers visual search and text recognition

2 hours ago

Teens Can&#039;t Smell Sweat

Teens Can't Smell Sweat

5 minutes ago

This Smart Patch That Automatically Delivers Insulin When Needed

This Smart Patch That Automatically Delivers Insulin When Needed

13 minutes ago

Children With Asthma are More Likely to Become Obese

Children With Asthma are More Likely to Become Obese

19 minutes ago

Roast Potatoes and Brown Toast may cause Cancer: UK Scientists

Roast Potatoes and Brown Toast may cause Cancer: UK Scientists

1 hour ago

Can Breakfast Help Keep Us Smart?

Can Breakfast Help Keep Us Smart?

1 hour ago

Galaxy S8 might be delayed to give Samsung time to enhance battery safety

Galaxy S8 might be delayed to give Samsung time to enhance battery safety

1 hour ago

Fox Super Bowl broadcast will offer a player&#039;s eye view via Intel tech

Fox Super Bowl broadcast will offer a player's eye view via Intel tech

2 hours ago

This Round Worm Returns to Life After Freezing

This Round Worm Returns to Life After Freezing

2 hours ago

Vaccinate Yourself Against Fake News on Climate Change

Vaccinate Yourself Against Fake News on Climate Change

2 hours ago

SpaceX to Launch Next Rockets Using Expendable Falcon 9 Booster

SpaceX to Launch Next Rockets Using Expendable Falcon 9 Booster

2 hours ago

Special wind turbine can survive winds that destroy others

Special wind turbine can survive winds that destroy others

2 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Technology News

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek: Updates

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek: Updates

26 minutes ago

Sprint Buys 33% of Tidal

Sprint Buys 33% of Tidal

31 minutes ago

Foxconn eyes new panel factory in US with cooperation from Sharp

Foxconn eyes new panel factory in US with cooperation from Sharp

1 hour ago

Samsung&#039;s Bixby Vision trademark covers visual search and text recognition

Samsung's Bixby Vision trademark covers visual search and text recognition

2 hours ago

More Technology News Stories



Latest News

Teens Can&#039;t Smell Sweat

Teens Can't Smell Sweat

5 minutes ago

This Smart Patch That Automatically Delivers Insulin When Needed

This Smart Patch That Automatically Delivers Insulin When Needed

13 minutes ago

Children With Asthma are More Likely to Become Obese

Children With Asthma are More Likely to Become Obese

19 minutes ago

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek: Updates

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek: Updates

26 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.