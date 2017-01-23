Pokemon Go launches in South Korea on Tuesday

Niantic CEO John Hanke has visited South Korea last week to finalize the roll out of Pokemon Go in the country according to South Korean media. Pokemon Go has been held back in South Korea because of the sensitivity of the map data. Pokemon Go is launches on Tuesday, January 24 according to a number of officials reports South Korean KBS.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

Niantic likely made changes in how it uses the map data of South Korea to make Pokemon Go playable. South Korea fears that the mapping data could help the North to plan attacks.

Tomorrow South Koreans can start playing Pokemon Go officially. There have been handful of loophole areas in the north eastern side of South Korea near the border of North Korea where Pokemon Go has been working since launch.

Pokemon Go has launched in July of last year in the United States. The augmented reality game was an instant hit and was setting download records in the app stores. The game is available in almost 60 countries and is estimated to have generated close to a billion Dollars in revenues in the first 5 months.

A new big update for Pokemon Go is supposed to come in March known as Pokemon Go Gen 2. The new major Pokemon Go update is supposed to bring many new Pokemon, battles, shiny Pokemon and better tracking. More Pokemon Go News.