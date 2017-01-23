Aziz Ansari Debuts as Saturday Night Live Host

Saturday Night Live has to be commended for its appropriate host appointments at the right required time. True, the show has had some hitches and failures along the way but they have dealt with two major Donald Trump events by having the best people host the show. Dave Chapelle was given the hosting duties right after Trump was elected as the President back in November. This weekend, Aziz Ansari took the hosting duties following Trump’s inauguration as President of the country following Women’s March in protest of his presidency.

We all knew the show was going to have major political themes this weekend. The show opened with a sketch starring Beck Bennett as a shirtless Vladmir Putin addressing the American people about Trump’s presidency. The sketch was laced with Russian jokes and it was felt that the opening was a letdown.

The only highlight in the whole sketch was Kate McKinnon’s Olya Povlatsky sneaking in through the window and don a pink Women’s March hat. The cold opening was saved by Aziz Ansari and his monologue which was a sensible and in depth analysis of the current political state of the country. He actually called upon people to give Trump voters a chance saying that their priorities for voting Trump might not have been seeded in his extremist agendas.

He called Trump the Chris Brown of politics. He also pointed out that after Trump’s win, the group titled lowercase KKK had become dominant which was leading to the extremist views and actions in the country. He also commented on Islamophobia and immigrant-hate which was becoming prevalent in the country.

He ended his monologue with the beautiful thought when he said, “Change doesn’t come from presidents. Change comes from large groups of angry people. And if day one is any indication, you are part of the largest group of angry people I have ever seen. Good luck to you.”

One of the strongest sketch of the night was the La La Land interrogation in which two detectives Beck Bennett and Cecily Strong grill Aziz Ansari for not liking La La Land. They trio constantly move back and forth by discussing the movie and Moonlight and Westworld also got dragged in the whole process.

The other sketch, Five Stars was not as strong. With the first Putin sketch having already stretched the Russian stereotype, it did not help as the Uber driver in the sketch was also made Russian and the whole sketch soon moved out of the really funny zone. The one missing factor was Alec Baldwin’s Trump and the show suffered for not having enough quirky material to keep up with the events of the whole weekend.

The highlights for this weekend was Aziz Ansari and Kate McKinnon once more and Beck Bennett was also a pleasure to watch.