E-Cigarettes are Attracting Youth who Might Not Otherwise Have Smoked Tobacco Products

E-cigarettes, which are thought by many to be a good alternative to real life cigarettes with tobacco inside them, are in vogue especially among the youth. Now the younger population is attracted more towards these substitutes.

Yet the problem remains that they are in reality no better than real cigarettes. They may in fact be far worse. The segment of adolescents that has begun using them is the sort which never was addicted to smoking in the first place.

In the US, e-cigarettes seem to be enjoying a resurgence in popularity among the inexperienced and easily duped. That covers most of the new breed.

The combined usage of e-cigarettes and cigarettes in 2014 was in fact higher than the total cigarette use in 2009. Thus the results of this substitute oral fixation are very bad.

Precisely that part of the youth population that would have been spared any deleterious habit of smoking has started the addictive practice due to the presence of e-cigarettes. It seems man has a way of creating hurdles in his path at every step of the journey of evolution (cultural or otherwise).

E-cigarettes definitely didn’t seem to be putting an end to smoking trends among the youth. While many of the adolescents that smoked e-cigarettes were also smoking real cigarettes, those who were among the teetotalers tended to smoke e-cigarettes too in a sort of “blind leading the blind” manner.

There were even cases of individuals who started out by smoking e-cigarettes and then later on graduated to puffing on real cigarettes. This was indeed quite a disturbing trend.

Now the FDA has finally put its foot down regarding this matter. It will require all e-cigarette packets to issue a warning sign that states that the product is harmful to human health.

While cigarette-smoking has on the whole declined among the youth during the past ten odd years or so, it has not declined fast enough after the introduction of e-cigarettes in the market.

E-cigarettes tend to encourage rather than discourage the consumption of nicotine products. Thus they are a hindrance instead of a solution to the problem.

The study is published today in the journal Pediatrics.