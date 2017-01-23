 
 

E-Cigarettes Are Attracting Youth Who Might Not Otherwise Have Smoked Tobacco Products

Posted: Jan 23 2017, 10:36am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

E-Cigarettes are Attracting Youth who Might Not Otherwise Have Smoked Tobacco Products
Getty Images
  • E-cigarettes are expanding tobacco product use among youth
 

It looks like the youth of the nation are getting hooked on e-cigarettes on a permanent basis.

E-cigarettes, which are thought by many to be a good alternative to real life cigarettes with tobacco inside them, are in vogue especially among the youth. Now the younger population is attracted more towards these substitutes.

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

Yet the problem remains that they are in reality no better than real cigarettes. They may in fact be far worse. The segment of adolescents that has begun using them is the sort which never was addicted to smoking in the first place. 

In the US, e-cigarettes seem to be enjoying a resurgence in popularity among the inexperienced and easily duped. That covers most of the new breed.

The combined usage of e-cigarettes and cigarettes in 2014 was in fact higher than the total cigarette use in 2009. Thus the results of this substitute oral fixation are very bad.

Precisely that part of the youth population that would have been spared any deleterious habit of smoking has started the addictive practice due to the presence of e-cigarettes. It seems man has a way of creating hurdles in his path at every step of the journey of evolution (cultural or otherwise).  

E-cigarettes definitely didn’t seem to be putting an end to smoking trends among the youth. While many of the adolescents that smoked e-cigarettes were also smoking real cigarettes, those who were among the teetotalers tended to smoke e-cigarettes too in a sort of “blind leading the blind” manner.

There were even cases of individuals who started out by smoking e-cigarettes and then later on graduated to puffing on real cigarettes. This was indeed quite a disturbing trend. 

Now the FDA has finally put its foot down regarding this matter. It will require all e-cigarette packets to issue a warning sign that states that the product is harmful to human health.

While cigarette-smoking has on the whole declined among the youth during the past ten odd years or so, it has not declined fast enough after the introduction of e-cigarettes in the market.

E-cigarettes tend to encourage rather than discourage the consumption of nicotine products. Thus they are a hindrance instead of a solution to the problem.

The study is published today in the journal Pediatrics.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

New Fertility Wristband Could Help Females Get Pregnant

New Fertility Wristband Could Help Females Get Pregnant

39 minutes ago

Scientists Join Massive Protest in Washington DC Against Donald Trump

Scientists Join Massive Protest in Washington DC Against Donald Trump

50 minutes ago

Parrotfish can Help Save Coral Reefs, Study Says

Parrotfish can Help Save Coral Reefs, Study Says

57 minutes ago

Browned Potatoes, Bread and Chips Can Cause Cancer

Browned Potatoes, Bread and Chips Can Cause Cancer

2 hours ago

Tesla Model S 100D Becomes Longest-Range EV With 335 Miles

Tesla Model S 100D Becomes Longest-Range EV With 335 Miles

4 minutes ago

TurboTax Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser Stars Humpty Dumpty

TurboTax Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser Stars Humpty Dumpty

16 minutes ago

NHTSA Recall Policy Might be Changed due to Over-the-Air Updates

NHTSA Recall Policy Might be Changed due to Over-the-Air Updates

20 minutes ago

Tesla to Update Cars Every 12 to 18 Months

Tesla to Update Cars Every 12 to 18 Months

26 minutes ago

Lexus Super Bowl 2017 Ad Released with Lil Buck and Sia

Lexus Super Bowl 2017 Ad Released with Lil Buck and Sia

31 minutes ago

Avocados from Mexico Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser stars Jon Lovitz

Avocados from Mexico Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser stars Jon Lovitz

45 minutes ago

Watch King Arthur New Trailer

Watch King Arthur New Trailer

56 minutes ago

Woody Harrelson Confirms Playing Garris Shrike in Han Solo Movie

Woody Harrelson Confirms Playing Garris Shrike in Han Solo Movie

1 hour ago

New Super Bowl TV Deals from Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon

New Super Bowl TV Deals from Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon

1 hour ago

Benedict Cumberbatch First Look as Thomas Edison in The Current War

Benedict Cumberbatch First Look as Thomas Edison in The Current War

2 hours ago

How Mackerel Year Driven Climate Change

What New England's 1816 Mackerel Year can Tell us About Climate Change

2 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Latest Science News

New Fertility Wristband Could Help Females Get Pregnant

New Fertility Wristband Could Help Females Get Pregnant

39 minutes ago

Scientists Join Massive Protest in Washington DC Against Donald Trump

Scientists Join Massive Protest in Washington DC Against Donald Trump

50 minutes ago

Parrotfish can Help Save Coral Reefs, Study Says

Parrotfish can Help Save Coral Reefs, Study Says

57 minutes ago

Browned Potatoes, Bread and Chips Can Cause Cancer

Browned Potatoes, Bread and Chips Can Cause Cancer

2 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Tesla Model S 100D Becomes Longest-Range EV With 335 Miles

Tesla Model S 100D Becomes Longest-Range EV With 335 Miles

4 minutes ago

TurboTax Super Bowl 2017 Ad

TurboTax Super Bowl 2017 Ad Announced

13 minutes ago

TurboTax Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser Stars Humpty Dumpty

TurboTax Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser Stars Humpty Dumpty

16 minutes ago

NHTSA Recall Policy Might be Changed due to Over-the-Air Updates

NHTSA Recall Policy Might be Changed due to Over-the-Air Updates

20 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.