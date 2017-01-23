 
 

Parrotfish Can Help Save Coral Reefs, Study Says

Posted: Jan 23 2017, 10:40am CST | by , Updated: Jan 23 2017, 10:45am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Parrotfish can Help Save Coral Reefs, Study Says
Scientists extract a reef sediment core off Bocas del Toro, Panama. Credit: Scripps Oceanography/Richard Norris
 

Herbivorous fish like parrotfish can play a critical role in maintaining reef systems

Around the world, coral reefs are threatened by climate change and human activity. Threats such as aggressive fishing, ocean pollution and rising sea temperatures are having a direct and immediate impact on global reef systems. But luckily this situation can be reversed with certain strategies. 

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Commercials & Advertisers

By analyzing fossilized parrotfish teeth and urchins from the reefs of Caribbean side, researchers have found that parrotfish are critical to the general health of coral reefs, especially because they algae detrimental to coral reefs.

When there are more algae-eating fish on a reef, it grows faster. But overfishing is destroying this beautiful and voracious herbivore and putting coral reef systems at risk.

"Our reconstruction of past and present reefs from fossils demonstrates that when overfishing wipes out parrotfish, reef health declines.” Lead author Katie Cramer from Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the UC San Diego said.

Researchers have developed a 3,000 year record of the abundance of parrotfish and urchins in Caribbean Panama and found that the decline in herbivorous fish such as parrotfish over the last several decades gave rise to the population of algae, which can smother parts of coral reefs.

Coral reefs can live only in a balanced marine environment that offers lots of light, oxygen, clear water, low nutrients and steady temperature. However, when an algal bloom occurs near a coral reef, it blocks sunlight and other necessities required for their growth. 

To determine whether coral growth is affected by change in population levels of parrotfish that eat algae, researchers analyzed sediment cores ranging from prehistoric times as early as 997 BC to modern age up to 1980s. The fossil trapped inside the sediments allowed researcher to assess the populations of parrotfish during different periods of times. Researchers found that coral reefs’ growth accelerated when parrotfish were widespread on the reefs. However, the abundance of sea urchin did not have much effect on coral reef growth.

“The findings reveal that parrotfish indeed have a positive and critical role in coral health, a hotly debated issue in coral reef research that cannot be resolved without studies of modern reefs which have already been greatly altered by human activities,” said Cramer. 

“Using fossil record to analyze the natural state of reefs before human disturbance, we have conclusively shown that if we want to protect corals we have to protect the parrotfish from overfishing.”

“These results confirm that critical role of parrotfish in maintaining coral-dominated reef habitat and the urgent need for restoration of parrotfish populations to enable reef persistence.” 

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

E-Cigarettes are Attracting Youth who Might Not Otherwise Have Smoked Tobacco Products

E-Cigarettes are Attracting Youth who Might Not Otherwise Have Smoked Tobacco Products

9 minutes ago

Browned Potatoes, Bread and Chips Can Cause Cancer

Browned Potatoes, Bread and Chips Can Cause Cancer

1 hour ago

How Mackerel Year Driven Climate Change

What New England's 1816 Mackerel Year can Tell us About Climate Change

1 hour ago

Teens Can&#039;t Smell Sweat

Teens Can't Smell Sweat

2 hours ago

Watch King Arthur New Trailer

Watch King Arthur New Trailer

4 minutes ago

Woody Harrelson Confirms Playing Garris Shrike in Han Solo Movie

Woody Harrelson Confirms Playing Garris Shrike in Han Solo Movie

37 minutes ago

New Super Bowl TV Deals from Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon

New Super Bowl TV Deals from Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon

45 minutes ago

Benedict Cumberbatch First Look as Thomas Edison in The Current War

Benedict Cumberbatch First Look as Thomas Edison in The Current War

1 hour ago

Aziz Ansari Debuts as Saturday Night Live Host

Aziz Ansari Debuts as Saturday Night Live Host

1 hour ago

Split Tops Weekend Box Office With $40.2 Million

Split Tops Weekend Box Office With $40.2 Million

2 hours ago

Pokemon Go launches in South Korea on Tuesday

Pokemon Go launches in South Korea on Tuesday

2 hours ago

This Smart Patch That Automatically Delivers Insulin When Needed

This Smart Patch That Automatically Delivers Insulin When Needed

2 hours ago

Children With Asthma are More Likely to Become Obese

Children With Asthma are More Likely to Become Obese

3 hours ago

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek: Updates

NES Classic Sale at ThinkGeek: Updates

3 hours ago

Sprint Buys 33% of Tidal

Sprint Buys 33% of Tidal

3 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Latest Science News

E-Cigarettes are Attracting Youth who Might Not Otherwise Have Smoked Tobacco Products

E-Cigarettes are Attracting Youth who Might Not Otherwise Have Smoked Tobacco Products

9 minutes ago

Browned Potatoes, Bread and Chips Can Cause Cancer

Browned Potatoes, Bread and Chips Can Cause Cancer

1 hour ago

How Mackerel Year Driven Climate Change

What New England's 1816 Mackerel Year can Tell us About Climate Change

1 hour ago

Teens Can&#039;t Smell Sweat

Teens Can't Smell Sweat

2 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Watch King Arthur New Trailer

Watch King Arthur New Trailer

4 minutes ago

E-Cigarettes are Attracting Youth who Might Not Otherwise Have Smoked Tobacco Products

E-Cigarettes are Attracting Youth who Might Not Otherwise Have Smoked Tobacco Products

9 minutes ago

Woody Harrelson Confirms Playing Garris Shrike in Han Solo Movie

Woody Harrelson Confirms Playing Garris Shrike in Han Solo Movie

37 minutes ago

New Super Bowl TV Deals from Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon

New Super Bowl TV Deals from Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon

45 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.