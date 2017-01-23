Scientists Join Massive Protest in Washington DC Against Donald Trump

The females were dressed in the sort of white coats that are normally used by scientists in lab settings. They gathered and protested against Donald Trump. Scads of them formed a group that demonstrated its right to speak out against the new POTUS.

They were present in massive quantities. As they proceeded en masse, vocal slogans of “We Love Science” emerged from the crowds that had formed on the sidelines to watch the whole show.

Many eager beavers among the onlookers took selfies of themselves alongside the scientists. They were very supportive of the efforts being made by the group of agitators.

Such placards were common among the demonstrators as “Stand Up 4 Science” and “Science Does Not Discriminate”. Myriads of people descended on Washington D.C. to show their disapproval of Trump. They were angered by his off-hand remarks on women and their right to their bodies.

Many of the researchers have shown outrage at Trump’s climate change views which are outdated. Also Trump’s position on the link between vaccination and autism remains a bone of contention between him and the mainstream scientific community.

One of the geologists present among the crowd has mentioned that Trump’s election to POTUS was a travesty of justice, according to Nature.

Also the sort of prejudiced and biased people he has appointed to various positions in his administration show that he lacks common sense and will destroy the image of the United States.

The sort of matter-of-fact things about which even a four year old child is aware nowadays seem to be patently false in the minds of Trump and his cronies.

Many in the scientific community are downright depressed over the lousy leadership that the American people have managed to get themselves stuck with for the next four to eight years.

They thus came in droves to demonstrate against the coming of Donald Trump to the White House as the new POTUS. Many of these scientists were not political activists to begin with.

Yet they had been forced to adopt this stance due to the sheer madness regarding climate change denial and negativity that the likes of Trump had let loose upon the his nation not to mention the rest of the world.

Even many disgruntled government employees ended up participating in the scientists’ rally. Once so many voices unite, they will become a roar and the message will go out loud and clear to Trump that not every one of his wishes will come true even if he is the most powerful man in the world right now.