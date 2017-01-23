New Fertility Wristband Could Help Females Get Pregnant

While fertility has been the source of much situational comedy humor and stand-up comedy, in fact it is a serious topic for many couples who want a kid or two for the sake of a happy family.

Now science has come to the rescue by developing a Fitbit-type of wearable that allows female fertility levels to be gauged without any hitches. The thing is close to 90% perfect in the way it gets the job done for couples who want to conceive a child.

Termed the Ava cycle tracker, this electronic gizmo can detect fertility levels at the drop of a hat via measuring the RMR and skin heat. The females looking forward to getting pregnant simply wear the device on their wrists during the time they sleep at night and take it off in the morning.

Then they attach the device to their smartphones. It costs 199 pounds and will come into the market shelves within the next seven days.

This Ava cycle tracker will put the fine-tuning back into fertility and also do away with the rather crude urine test that was in vogue before this method came along.

The ideal time period to have sex with their husbands will thus become a cinch for females thanks to this contraption. It has been called the “Fertility Fitbit” and appears to be a watch-like device, according to Mail Online.

While it does indeed look like a watch, it is actually a remarkable device for conception purposes. The gizmo gauges nine fertility signs via slight transformations in the menstrual cycle.

Also breathing rate, the sleep schedule and any unconscious activity during sleep is noted down with accuracy by this device.

The watch-like device can determine the narrow window of fertility with a lot of accuracy. A study that took place showed that it was the perfect partner for a woman who wanted to monitor her hormone levels for fertility purposes.

Yet there are voices of dissent from certain quarters. They claim that the device increases pressure on females to have sex within a concise window of opportunity for objectives of conception.

Yet there are positive points about the device as well. The only drawback seems to be the high stress levels it places on females to be in a family way within the narrow period reserved for sexual intercourse with their husbands.