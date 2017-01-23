 
 

Lexus Super Bowl 2017 Ad Released With Lil Buck And Sia

Posted: Jan 23 2017, 11:05am CST

 

The Lexus Super Bowl 2017 commercial has been released in an extended version online ahead of the Big Game.

The first Super Bowl 2017 commercial has arrived. The Lexus Super Bowl 2017 ad titled "Man & Machine" has been released online on Youtube.

Two new flagship vehicles will join the Lexus lineup this year. The first-ever Lexus LC 500 and LC 500h performance coupes and the completely redesigned Lexus LS 500 luxury sedan take their place in the lineup.

The 60-second extended version of the Lexus Super Bowl ad is featuring the LC and more. "The spot recognizes the parallels between the shapes and movements of the human form and the power and athleticism of Lexus' most premium models," said Lexus in the announcement.

The Lexus Super Bowl LI ad features movement artist Lil Buck and music from chart-topping recording artist Sia.

“Lexus' newest models reaffirm the brand's performance, engineering, design, and craftsmanship prowess,” said Brian Bolain, general manager, Lexus Marketing. “The LC and LS were built from the ground up to satisfy the most demanding and discerning luxury buyers, and reflect a brand ethos that aligns with the world's best luxury lifestyle brands.” 

In addition to featuring a standout performance by Lil Buck, known for a street dance style called jookin, the powerful “Move Your Body” track from Sia's current album (“This Is Acting”) drives the spot aggressively forward. “Man & Machine” was directed by renowned Swedish film and music video director Jonas Åkerlund, whose sophisticated, artful, and high-energy style dominates the look and feel of the spot, which is further elevated thanks to styling from B Åkerlund.

"The Super Bowl spot signals a contemporary expression of luxury and performance by the Lexus brand. It also signals the first official use of the brand's new global tagline, “Experience Amazing,” reflecting Lexus' historically unyielding commitment to providing the best possible customer experiences," says Lexus about their new Superbowl ad.

To bring this to life with a fresh voice, acclaimed actor Minnie Driver was chosen to personify the brand with her uniquely qualified voiceover talent, debuting with “Man & Machine.” 

Watch the extended Lexus Super Bowl 2017 commercial below. Lil Buck shows off the coolest way to get into a car in the ad. Overall the Lexus Super Bowl 2017 commercial is very stylish and cool.

The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

