 
 

Tesla To Update Cars Every 12 To 18 Months

Posted: Jan 23 2017, 11:10am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Tesla to Update Cars Every 12 to 18 Months
Credit: Getty Images
 

Elon Musk plans to keep his company’s cars in the best possible and upgraded condition

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that Tesla cars will have an upgrade every 12 to 18 months which is the reason that these cars will remain updated even if other models by other automakers will arrive.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

When a customer asked a question about the paid upgrades of older models to get new gadgets and sensors Musk replied through his own tweet as well.

The CEO said that all Tesla cars will be upgraded for sure, no matter what. He said that Tesla will not stop innovating and will offer major revisions on its models in every 12 to 18 months.

He also said that innovative revisions will go through a strategy as if they will start updating all the older cars at once, it will actually decrease the efficiency of the company. Thus a plan of upgradation every 12 to 18 months will be beneficial to cater all kinds of cars in a perfect pace.

As Tesla’s cars are all filled with highest available technology which tends to be improving on a day to day basis, this kind of step can bring frustration in customers as well.

When he was asked that if these cars could be retrofitted with HW2 kit, he replied by saying that it was not a good choice and anybody opting for it will make a mistake. He said that retrofitting the cars with HW2 kit will include major stripping of the car and would require over 300 parts to be removed from the car as well.

This would both be time consuming and money consuming too. Tesla will be able to provide a lot to its customers in the future as the company don’t follow the conventional rules of car making.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Shelby Celebrates 50 Years of Success with Super Snake

Shelby Celebrates 50 Years of Success with Super Snake

1 day ago, 4:02pm CST

Ford to Starts Trails of Plug-in Hybrid Transit Van in London

Ford to Starts Trails of Plug-in Hybrid Transit Van in London

1 day ago, 3:24pm CST

Nissan Wants Sequel for Rogue One Campaign

Nissan Wants Sequel for Rogue One Campaign

1 day ago, 3:10pm CST

2018 Ford Mustang Convertible Unveiled

2018 Ford Mustang Convertible Unveiled

1 day ago, 2:52pm CST

Lexus Super Bowl 2017 Ad Released with Lil Buck and Sia

Lexus Super Bowl 2017 Ad Released with Lil Buck and Sia

5 minutes ago

New Fertility Wristband Could Help Females Get Pregnant

New Fertility Wristband Could Help Females Get Pregnant

13 minutes ago

Avocados from Mexico Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser stars Jon Lovitz

Avocados from Mexico Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser stars Jon Lovitz

18 minutes ago

Scientists Join Massive Protest in Washington DC Against Donald Trump

Scientists Join Massive Protest in Washington DC Against Donald Trump

24 minutes ago

Watch King Arthur New Trailer

Watch King Arthur New Trailer

30 minutes ago

Parrotfish can Help Save Coral Reefs, Study Says

Parrotfish can Help Save Coral Reefs, Study Says

30 minutes ago

E-Cigarettes are Attracting Youth who Might Not Otherwise Have Smoked Tobacco Products

E-Cigarettes are Attracting Youth who Might Not Otherwise Have Smoked Tobacco Products

34 minutes ago

Woody Harrelson Confirms Playing Garris Shrike in Han Solo Movie

Woody Harrelson Confirms Playing Garris Shrike in Han Solo Movie

1 hour ago

New Super Bowl TV Deals from Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon

New Super Bowl TV Deals from Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon

1 hour ago

Browned Potatoes, Bread and Chips Can Cause Cancer

Browned Potatoes, Bread and Chips Can Cause Cancer

1 hour ago

Benedict Cumberbatch First Look as Thomas Edison in The Current War

Benedict Cumberbatch First Look as Thomas Edison in The Current War

1 hour ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Cars & Vehicles

Shelby Celebrates 50 Years of Success with Super Snake

Shelby Celebrates 50 Years of Success with Super Snake

1 day ago, 4:02pm CST

Ford to Starts Trails of Plug-in Hybrid Transit Van in London

Ford to Starts Trails of Plug-in Hybrid Transit Van in London

1 day ago, 3:24pm CST

Nissan Wants Sequel for Rogue One Campaign

Nissan Wants Sequel for Rogue One Campaign

1 day ago, 3:10pm CST

2018 Ford Mustang Convertible Unveiled

2018 Ford Mustang Convertible Unveiled

1 day ago, 2:52pm CST

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories



Latest News

Lexus Super Bowl 2017 Ad Released with Lil Buck and Sia

Lexus Super Bowl 2017 Ad Released with Lil Buck and Sia

5 minutes ago

New Fertility Wristband Could Help Females Get Pregnant

New Fertility Wristband Could Help Females Get Pregnant

13 minutes ago

Avocados from Mexico Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser stars Jon Lovitz

Avocados from Mexico Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser stars Jon Lovitz

18 minutes ago

Scientists Join Massive Protest in Washington DC Against Donald Trump

Scientists Join Massive Protest in Washington DC Against Donald Trump

24 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.