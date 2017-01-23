Tesla to Update Cars Every 12 to 18 Months

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that Tesla cars will have an upgrade every 12 to 18 months which is the reason that these cars will remain updated even if other models by other automakers will arrive.

When a customer asked a question about the paid upgrades of older models to get new gadgets and sensors Musk replied through his own tweet as well.

The CEO said that all Tesla cars will be upgraded for sure, no matter what. He said that Tesla will not stop innovating and will offer major revisions on its models in every 12 to 18 months.

@dtweiseth If we applied resources to doing super complex retrofits, our pace of innovation would drop dramatically— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 22, 2017

He also said that innovative revisions will go through a strategy as if they will start updating all the older cars at once, it will actually decrease the efficiency of the company. Thus a plan of upgradation every 12 to 18 months will be beneficial to cater all kinds of cars in a perfect pace.

@dtweiseth Tesla will never stop innovating. People are buying the wrong car if they expect this. There will be major revs every 12 to 18 months.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 22, 2017

As Tesla’s cars are all filled with highest available technology which tends to be improving on a day to day basis, this kind of step can bring frustration in customers as well.

When he was asked that if these cars could be retrofitted with HW2 kit, he replied by saying that it was not a good choice and anybody opting for it will make a mistake. He said that retrofitting the cars with HW2 kit will include major stripping of the car and would require over 300 parts to be removed from the car as well.

@VinnyLingham Unfortunately, that would require stripping down the entire car and replacing 300+ parts. Wish there was an easy way.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2017

This would both be time consuming and money consuming too. Tesla will be able to provide a lot to its customers in the future as the company don’t follow the conventional rules of car making.