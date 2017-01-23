 
 

Tesla Model S 100D Becomes Longest-Range EV With 335 Miles

Posted: Jan 23 2017, 11:32am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

  • Tesla quietly released Model S 100D EV with longest range of 335 miles per charge
 

The Model S100 D has the ability to go as far as 335 miles on a full battery charge

We all knew that Tesla was working on building bigger batteries for its car in order to increase the range of these EVs on a single fully charged battery. They have finally added a new option in the batteries provided by the company in its cars.

The new and upgraded Model S100 D which is now available at a price of $98,300 and will have the tendency to offer an EPA rated 335 miles on a fully charged battery, according to Fortune.

According to these numbers, the Model S100 D becomes the electric vehicle to offer the longest range on a single battery charge. The problem with EVs from the start is that they don’t offer a lot of range however the automakers have worked on their ranges and have provided the customers with bigger batteries.

Though there is still room for improvement as some of the companies are striving to provide batteries that will have the ability to go as far as 400 miles on a single charge.

This number of 335 miles is nothing short of a success as well. This offered range in Model S100 D is 20 miles greater that the P100D model by Tesla which is way more expensive. Other than that it is 41 miles more that of Model S90D as well.

The same kind of option of a 100 kWh battery is available for Model X SUV as well which will offer a range of 295 miles in total. The famous Chevy Bolt which is regarded as the most affordable and best EV is priced at $37,495 with a range of 238 miles. While the Ford Focus Electric worth $30,000 offers 115 miles.

