Tesla Autopilot Update Now Active in All the New Cars

Tesla was working pretty hard to enhance its Auto pilot mode to the perfection. Since the fatal incident in May, 2016 when a car crashed while it was driven on an autopilot mode, Tesla was in major pressure from authorities on problems in the software.

Don't Miss: Biggest Super Bowl TV Bargain Deals

However the system was declared problem free and Tesla was given a green light in order to move with auto-pilot software. After that Tesla has introduced a number of updates and have finally brought about the best update that will make the auto pilot mode much more enhanced than ever.

The recent upgrade which is being called revolutionary both by the company and CEO Musk is now available on all the HW2- era cars, according to Engadget. The models that belong to this category include Model X and Model S. these cars will be able to see the functionality of auto pilot mode on enhanced bases.

Autopilot for HW2 rolling out to all HW2 cars today. Please be cautious. Some cars will require adjustment of camera pitch angle by service.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2017

The only thing that being a Tesla owner will be required for you to is to take your car to the Tesla technicians. There they would be able to modify your cameras in order to facilitate the self-driving mode.

Musk also shared another news via a tweet that they will plan to update their software and cars every 12 to 18 months as well. This means that most of the cars will be able to get new upgrades even if they belong to older models as well.

This upgrade has brought so many new things like that of a better steering capability of car, navigation made ways on tricky roads and smart sensors to assist in driving in the lane. There will be an introduction of automatic lane changer upon the lesser speed of car and Smart Summon will work on curved ways too.