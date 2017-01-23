Alec Baldwin Hosts SNL for the Record Breaking 17th Time on Feb. 11

Alec Baldwin has been on SNL a lot in 2016 thanks to his Donald Trump impression. On Feb. 11 Alec Baldwin will return for his record-breaking 17th time as host of Saturday Night Live.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The SAG, Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor has garnered critical praise for his “SNL” appearances as Donald Trump this season and can next be heard in the animated film “Boss Baby.”

Ed Sheeran will return for his second time as musical guest. The multi-Grammy Award-winning singer’s two new singles, "Shape of You" and "Castle on the Hill," made chart history last week, debuting at #1 and #6, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100. His much anticipated third studio album, “÷," will be released March 3.

Kristen Stewart will make her “SNL” debut as host of the Feb. 4 SNL episode. She can next be seen in the upcoming feature “Personal Shopper.”

Alessia Cara will make her first musical guest appearance. Cara’s breakthrough hit “Here,” peaked at #1 on the Billboard charts and is certified double platinum. Her debut album, “Know-It-All,” is certified gold and her newest single, “Scars to Your Beautiful,” has become her second #1 single.

Aziz Ansari hosted the first SNL episode under President Donald Trump this weekend.