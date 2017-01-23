First Images from NOAA’s New Weather Satellite has Just Arrived

NOAA’s new weather satellite GOES-16 has just sent back its first incredible views of Earth after being launched from the Cape Canaveral on November 19. These extremely high-resolution images are a giant leap towards a new age of weather satellites.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

The newly-released images, taken by Advanced Baseline Imager instrument, provide the most detailed view ever of Western Hemisphere, simply because GOES-16 has four times better resolution and more than five times faster coverage than any existing satellite. This means the satellite GOES-16 can provide a full image of Earth every 15 minutes and one of the 48 US states in every 5 minute. It can also collect three times more data compared to current GOES satellites.

A photo posted by NASA Goddard (@nasagoddard) on Jan 23, 2017 at 7:40am PST

Weather satellites, like GOES-16, are backbone of weather forecast and understanding climate change. As the satellite data reaches the earth, meteorologists run model to provide a reliable forecast of weather. This next generation satellite will improve detection of fog, ice and lightning and will generate better estimates of wind speed and direction, which will enable researchers to detect the location of severe weather as soon as it forms. The data will boost weather observation network and ensure more accurate and timely weather forecast.

“This is such an exciting day for NOAA! One of our GOES-16 compared this to seeing a newborn baby’s first pictures – it’s that exciting for us.” said Stephen Volz, director of NOAA’s Satellite and Information Service.

“These images come from the most sophisticated technology ever flown in space to predict severe weather on Earth. The fantastically rich images provide us with our first glimpse of the impact GOES-16 will have on developing life-saving forecasts.”

GOES-16, formally known as GOES-R, is currently orbiting Earth 22,300 miles above its surface. The satellite is carrying six new instruments, including Geostationary Lightning Mapper. It is an important indicator of where and when a storm is likely to intensify and is a revolutionary tool in predicting thunderstorms and tropical cyclones.

By November 2017, GOES-16 will be operational. Once operational, NOAA will be able to receive and used data from its six instruments.

GOES-16 is a collaborative effort between NOAA and NASA. There are four satellites in the series which will extend its operational lifetime through December 2036.