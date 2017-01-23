Aston Martin Files a Trademark for a New Logo for Merchandise

Recently we stumbled upon a new Aston Martin logo which is unlike any other used currently. They had filled for a logo last July for small items such as metal hardware and stuff. However we have news about a new logo that has been filed for trademark.

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

According to the reports by AutoGuide and AutoBlog, this logo will be used on items such as mobile phones, clothes, leather and other smaller items. The very recent trademark filling made by Aston Martin showcases that it will cater things like that of chassis and design land of vehicles as well.

This means that this new logo will be used for new items such as grille, wheel covers, alloy rims for wheels and steering wheels.

But we are pretty sure now about the fact that this logo will be used for the category of life style merchandise, as company CEO Andy Palmer has confirmed in his tweet. See the tweet below.

For those who reached out, we have no intention to remove/change the Aston Martin Wings.This logo is for merchandise https://t.co/iWdejAwO00— Andy Palmer (@AndyatAston) January 23, 2017

However we are not sure of the fact that if it will be the part of regular Aston Martin cars or will be used in special edition cars.

The first look of logo doesn’t give away much as it just looks like a bunch of diamonds on a metal piece. However if we look closely, it will be revealed that it designed like that of the current winged logo of Aston Martin. The closer look will also let you make out the M and A written on it with the help of lines.

The interesting thing about this logo is that it is pretty much similar to that of the original logo that was used for the first time for company in 1920s. This might indicate the fact that the company we trying to bring back the iconic cars from start. However the reality associated with the logo will be cleared only when the company will officially issue it.