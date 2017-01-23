 
 

Aston Martin Files A Trademark For A New Logo For Merchandise

Posted: Jan 23 2017, 5:23pm CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Aston Martin Files a Trademark for a New Logo for Merchandise
  • There’s a new Aston Martin Logo out there
 

Aston Martin might have filed for a new logo

Recently we stumbled upon a new Aston Martin logo which is unlike any other used currently. They had filled for a logo last July for small items such as metal hardware and stuff. However we have news about a new logo that has been filed for trademark.

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

According to the reports by AutoGuide and AutoBlog, this logo will be used on items such as mobile phones, clothes, leather and other smaller items. The very recent trademark filling made by Aston Martin showcases that it will cater things like that of chassis and design land of vehicles as well.

This means that this new logo will be used for new items such as grille, wheel covers, alloy rims for wheels and steering wheels.

But we are pretty sure now about the fact that this logo will be used for the category of life style merchandise, as company CEO Andy Palmer has confirmed in his tweet. See the tweet below.

However we are not sure of the fact that if it will be the part of regular Aston Martin cars or will be used in special edition cars.

The first look of logo doesn’t give away much as it just looks like a bunch of diamonds on a metal piece. However if we look closely, it will be revealed that it designed like that of the current winged logo of Aston Martin. The closer look will also let you make out the M and A written on it with the help of lines.

The interesting thing about this logo is that it is pretty much similar to that of the original logo that was used for the first time for company in 1920s. This might indicate the fact that the company we trying to bring back the iconic cars from start. However the reality associated with the logo will be cleared only when the company will officially issue it.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Tesla Autopilot Update Now Active in All the New Cars

Tesla Autopilot Update Now Active in All the New Cars

5 hours ago

Tesla Model S 100D Becomes Longest-Range EV With 335 Miles

Tesla Model S 100D Becomes Longest-Range EV With 335 Miles

5 hours ago

NHTSA Recall Policy Might be Changed due to Over-the-Air Updates

NHTSA Recall Policy Might be Changed due to Over-the-Air Updates

6 hours ago

Tesla to Update Cars Every 12 to 18 Months

Tesla to Update Cars Every 12 to 18 Months

6 hours ago

Evony - The King&#039;s Return Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

Evony - The King's Return Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

2 hours ago

First Images from NOAA’s New Weather Satellite has Just Arrived

First Images from NOAA’s New Weather Satellite has Just Arrived

4 hours ago

Alec Baldwin Hosts SNL for the Record Breaking 17th Time on Feb. 11

Alec Baldwin Hosts SNL for the Record Breaking 17th Time on Feb. 11

5 hours ago

TurboTax Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser Stars Humpty Dumpty

TurboTax Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser Stars Humpty Dumpty

6 hours ago

Lexus Super Bowl 2017 Ad Released with Lil Buck and Sia

Lexus Super Bowl 2017 Ad Released with Lil Buck and Sia

6 hours ago

New Fertility Wristband Could Help Females Get Pregnant

New Fertility Wristband Could Help Females Get Pregnant

6 hours ago

Avocados from Mexico Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser stars Jon Lovitz

Avocados from Mexico Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser stars Jon Lovitz

6 hours ago

Scientists Join Massive Protest in Washington DC Against Donald Trump

Scientists Join Massive Protest in Washington DC Against Donald Trump

6 hours ago

Watch King Arthur New Trailer

Watch King Arthur New Trailer

6 hours ago

Parrotfish can Help Save Coral Reefs, Study Says

Parrotfish can Help Save Coral Reefs, Study Says

6 hours ago

E-Cigarettes are Attracting Youth who Might Not Otherwise Have Smoked Tobacco Products

E-Cigarettes are Attracting Youth who Might Not Otherwise Have Smoked Tobacco Products

6 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Cars & Vehicles

Tesla Autopilot Update Now Active in All the New Cars

Tesla Autopilot Update Now Active in All the New Cars

5 hours ago

Tesla Model S 100D Becomes Longest-Range EV With 335 Miles

Tesla Model S 100D Becomes Longest-Range EV With 335 Miles

5 hours ago

NHTSA Recall Policy Might be Changed due to Over-the-Air Updates

NHTSA Recall Policy Might be Changed due to Over-the-Air Updates

6 hours ago

Tesla to Update Cars Every 12 to 18 Months

Tesla to Update Cars Every 12 to 18 Months

6 hours ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories



Latest News

Evony - The King&#039;s Return Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

Evony - The King's Return Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

2 hours ago

First Images from NOAA’s New Weather Satellite has Just Arrived

First Images from NOAA’s New Weather Satellite has Just Arrived

4 hours ago

Alec Baldwin Hosts SNL for the Record Breaking 17th Time on Feb. 11

Alec Baldwin Hosts SNL for the Record Breaking 17th Time on Feb. 11

5 hours ago

Tesla Autopilot Update Now Active in All the New Cars

Tesla Autopilot Update Now Active in All the New Cars

5 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.