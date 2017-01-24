 
 

Oscar Nominations 2017: When And How To Watch The Live Stream Of The Academy Awards Announcement

Oscar Nominations 2017: When and How to Watch the Live Stream of the Academy Awards Announcement
 

The Oscar Nominations 2017 will be announced on Tuesday morning.

The 89th Academy Awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will honor the best films of 2016 and will take place on February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, 5:30 p.m. PST. Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars 2017.

Today movie fans can find out which movies and what actors are nominated for an Oscar this year. The Academy will be making the announcement this morning at 8:18am ET, 5:18am PT. 

Several Oscar-winning and nominated Academy members are on hand at the Oscar Nominations announcement including Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman and Ken Watanabe. They will join Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs to reveal the 89th Oscars Nominations.

The Oscar nominations will be streamed live at several online properties. The announcement will be streamed live on Twitter at oscars.twitter.com and on Youtube. The Youtube live stream is also available at the end of the page. Scroll down to watch how is nominated.

When will the Oscar Nominations Announced?

The 2017 Oscar Nominations will be announced at 8:18am ET/5:18am PT on Tuesday, January 24. Set your alarm to 5:15am PT to give yourself 3 minutes to settle in.

How to watch the Oscar Nominations announcement?

The announcement of the Oscar Nominations 2017 will be streamed live online at Twitter. The live streaming of the Oscar Nominations is available at oscars.twitter.com and on Youtube

Oscars 2017

The Oscars in 2017 are the 89th Academy Awards. The Oscars are presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and will honor the best films of 2016. The Oscars 2017 ceremony will take place on February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, 5:30 p.m. PST. Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars 2017. ABC will broadcast the Academy Awards.

