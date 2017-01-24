China Plans To Launch Chang'e-5 Lunar Probe In November

In November 2017, China will launch Chang’e -5 lunar probe from Wen Change Space Launch Center in Southern China.

Don't Miss: The Best Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals

The mission includes China’s automated moon sampler for the first time. The first moon will take off to 380000 km from the earth, and the speed of return flight will be equal to second cosmic velocity, stated by CASC, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

The lunar probe has 8.2 ton weight with 4 parts, including returner, orbiter, ascender and lander, said one of China's Aerospace expert named Ye Peijian, according to CCTV News.

All 4 parts will play different roles, like the lander will place moon samples in a vessel in ascender after landing at the moon. Then the ascender will begin its flight from the moon and will dock with the orbiter along with the returner. After orbiting the moon, it will transfer the samples to the returner.

Then orbiter and returner will get back to earth, leaving each other at a distance of thousand s of kilometers from earth. And in the end, the returner will reenter earth.

According to CASC officials, the Chang’e -5 is in the final stage of flight model phase. China has their strategies in mind with the launch of Chang’e -5, including orbiting, landing and returning.

China also plans to launch Chang’e -4 lunar probe in 2018 to be the first one to have soft landing on moon’s surface and will make certain observations, stated by CNSA.

China will also send robots to explore space objects and it’s also planning to send astronauts to moon, said Wu Yanhua in 2016, who is administrators vice director.

China will also launch several other missions in 2017 with 5 teams who are also participating in Google lunar Xprize. Likewise, NASA also plans to send its missions to moon in 2018. On the other hand, India also plans to send its rover to moon in 2018. China now plans to launch a mars probe in 2020.