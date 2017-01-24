 
 

Scientists 3D Print Proper Human Skin For The First Time

Posted: Jan 24 2017, 5:58am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Scientists 3D Print Proper Human Skin for the First Time
This is a prototype for a 3-D bioprinter that can create totally functional human skin. Credit: UC3M
  • Experts in Spain employ a 3D Bioprinter to print Human Skin
 

Science experts in Spain have evidently employed a 3D bioprinter to make human skin. This is nothing short of a modern-day miracle wrought by mankind’s scientific base which is expanding with the passage of time.

The research work regarding the bioprinting experiment in which human skin was manufactured appeared in a journal recently. Via a 3D bioprinting machine, human skin was made that looked close to 99% like the real thing.  

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

This skin is in fact so real that it can be transplanted in case of those patients who have suffered burns. Also it can come in handy in the testing of chemicals, cosmetics or ointments and creams.

Their safety value as far as applying them to human skin is concerned will be better gauged using this artificially-manufactured skin that is a close alternative to the real thing.  

This happens to be the very first living organ to be printed using a biological technology that is very sophisticated. It will enter the market soon. This skin exactly imitates the normal human skin.

There is the external epidermis to begin with. Its corneum stratum is there too. This serves as a protective barrier against the real world. There is a fatter and deeper layer that is called the dermis.

The final layer is one that is composed of fibroblasts and made out of collagen. This lends agility and physical tenacity to the skin which is essentially a semi-permeable membrane.

The bioinks that were used to print this skin are the main source of the life-like material that comes out of the product area of the bioprinter. The only difference is that instead of slots and dyes, injections of biological materials are utilized in the case of bioprinters.

Among some of the things which have to be constantly monitored during the process are: mixing the ingredients in a proper manner, making the situation perfect for the result to be satisfactory and the accurate application of the components.

The depositing of the components is controlled by a computer. Cells and collagen are mainly used in the whole procedure which is pretty complicated.

Research into methods of bioprinting other organs is taking place at a feverish pitch. Currently, this technology is still in the testing phase. Once it meets the full approval of the concerned authorities, human skin will become a commercial product with a number of uses.

This research has recently been published in the electronic version of the scientific journal Biofabrication.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Giant prehistoric otter species discovered in China

Giant prehistoric otter species discovered in China

53 minutes ago

CDC Postpones Climate Change Conference Ahead of Donald Trump&#039;s Inauguration

CDC Postpones Climate Change Conference Ahead of Donald Trump's Inauguration

55 minutes ago

Cervical Cancer Death Rates in US are Higher Than Previously Thought

Cervical Cancer Death Rates in US are Higher Than Previously Thought

1 hour ago

Scientists Confirm Existence of Collagen Protean in 80-Million-Year Old Dinosaur Fossil

Scientists Confirm Existence of Collagen Protein in 80-Million-Year Old Dinosaur Fossil

1 hour ago

Asus Tinker Board is more feature packed than a Raspberry Pi

Asus Tinker Board is more feature packed than a Raspberry Pi

41 minutes ago

Walmart steps into the auto sales business via CarSaver

Walmart steps into the auto sales business via CarSaver

1 hour ago

Subaru teases all-new 2018 Crosstrek for debut in Geneva

Subaru teases all-new 2018 Crosstrek for debut in Geneva

1 hour ago

Microbes Could Survive on Mars

Microbes Could Survive on Mars

1 hour ago

Umbrella drone carries your umbrella for you

Umbrella drone carries your umbrella for you

1 hour ago

China Plans to Launch Chang&#039;e-5 Lunar Probe in November

China Plans to Launch Chang'e-5 Lunar Probe in November

2 hours ago

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

3 hours ago

Students Want to Brew Beer on the Moon

Students Want to Brew Beer on the Moon

3 hours ago

Scientists Discover 6 Million Years Old Wolf-Sized Otter Species in China

Scientists Discover Ancient Wolf-Sized Otter Species in China

3 hours ago

Spectacular First Images of Earth Taken by NOAA’s GOES-16 Satellite

Spectacular First Images of Earth Taken by NOAA’s GOES-16 Satellite

4 hours ago

Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

Super Bowl LI: How to Buy Super Bowl 2017 Tickets

4 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Latest Science News

Giant prehistoric otter species discovered in China

Giant prehistoric otter species discovered in China

53 minutes ago

CDC Postpones Climate Change Conference Ahead of Donald Trump&#039;s Inauguration

CDC Postpones Climate Change Conference Ahead of Donald Trump's Inauguration

55 minutes ago

Cervical Cancer Death Rates in US are Higher Than Previously Thought

Cervical Cancer Death Rates in US are Higher Than Previously Thought

1 hour ago

Scientists Confirm Existence of Collagen Protean in 80-Million-Year Old Dinosaur Fossil

Scientists Confirm Existence of Collagen Protein in 80-Million-Year Old Dinosaur Fossil

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Asus Tinker Board is more feature packed than a Raspberry Pi

Asus Tinker Board is more feature packed than a Raspberry Pi

41 minutes ago

Giant prehistoric otter species discovered in China

Giant prehistoric otter species discovered in China

53 minutes ago

CDC Postpones Climate Change Conference Ahead of Donald Trump&#039;s Inauguration

CDC Postpones Climate Change Conference Ahead of Donald Trump's Inauguration

55 minutes ago

Walmart steps into the auto sales business via CarSaver

Walmart steps into the auto sales business via CarSaver

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.