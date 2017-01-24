Scientists 3D Print Proper Human Skin for the First Time

The research work regarding the bioprinting experiment in which human skin was manufactured appeared in a journal recently. Via a 3D bioprinting machine, human skin was made that looked close to 99% like the real thing.

This skin is in fact so real that it can be transplanted in case of those patients who have suffered burns. Also it can come in handy in the testing of chemicals, cosmetics or ointments and creams.

Their safety value as far as applying them to human skin is concerned will be better gauged using this artificially-manufactured skin that is a close alternative to the real thing.

This happens to be the very first living organ to be printed using a biological technology that is very sophisticated. It will enter the market soon. This skin exactly imitates the normal human skin.

There is the external epidermis to begin with. Its corneum stratum is there too. This serves as a protective barrier against the real world. There is a fatter and deeper layer that is called the dermis.

The final layer is one that is composed of fibroblasts and made out of collagen. This lends agility and physical tenacity to the skin which is essentially a semi-permeable membrane.

The bioinks that were used to print this skin are the main source of the life-like material that comes out of the product area of the bioprinter. The only difference is that instead of slots and dyes, injections of biological materials are utilized in the case of bioprinters.

Among some of the things which have to be constantly monitored during the process are: mixing the ingredients in a proper manner, making the situation perfect for the result to be satisfactory and the accurate application of the components.

The depositing of the components is controlled by a computer. Cells and collagen are mainly used in the whole procedure which is pretty complicated.

Research into methods of bioprinting other organs is taking place at a feverish pitch. Currently, this technology is still in the testing phase. Once it meets the full approval of the concerned authorities, human skin will become a commercial product with a number of uses.

This research has recently been published in the electronic version of the scientific journal Biofabrication.