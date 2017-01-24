 
 

CDC Postpones Climate Change Conference Ahead Of Donald Trump's Inauguration

Posted: Jan 24 2017, 6:04am CST

 

Getty Images
  • CDC postpones Conference on Climate Change after Donald Trump’s POTUS Oath-Taking Ceremony
 

The CDC in a move characterized by wariness postponed a conference on climate change after Donald Trump’s POTUS oath-taking ceremony.

The CDC knows what lies in its best interests. Its heads have procrastinated a conference on global warming that was to take place within the next 30 days. This postponement took place seeing the Trump takeover of the reins of the US government.

Although Trump himself sent no hints or warnings to the CDC, one of the execs of the agency spoke of how the action was taken after taking into consideration the new president’s opinions and views on the matter. 

Trump has been known to call climate change a big hoax that was perpetrated by China in order to bamboozle the USA into compromising its manufacturing sector.

The economy had suffered due to this wiley and cunning strategy by China, according to Trump. Although Trump’s cabinet has not issued any overt signs of calling climate change a big fat fraud, they tend to toe the line behind their leader.

According to CNN, the CDC had started notifying many of its guest speakers before Christmas that the climate change conference would have to be indefinitely put off. 

This is a wise decision taken by the CDC. To lock horns with the government is just a way of asking for trouble. Alternatives such as holding the conference in some far-off future remain as viable strategies.

As 2017 progresses, the heads of the CDC will see how the trends unfold. They will bend like the willow instead of breaking like the oak.

Even though Trump didn’t personally order the CDC to quit holding any climate change conferences, he probably brought pressure to bear on the execs via his policies.

There is after all such a thing as public opinion. When the wind changes direction, even openly individualistic societies such as the United States tend to have people who want to fit in instead of sticking their necks out.    

The Trump administration would have surely created a great deal of trouble for the CDC had its heads gone ahead with the conference. So seeing the political climate (no pun intended) and the current Zeitgeist of the greatest nation on earth, the CDC decided that the whole thing ought to be called off.

The CDC has had such bitter experiences in the past especially over gun ownership which is a major issue in the US. Politicos fulminated against the agency when it spoke against the entrenched gun culture in the USA.

So in order to avoid any further controversy, the CDC has decided to take the side of the status quo no matter how unreasonable some of its demands may be.

