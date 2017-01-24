 
 

Mr. Clean Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser: Mr. Clean Gets Dirty

Posted: Jan 24 2017

 

Watch the funny teaser for the Mr. Clean Super Bowl 2017 commercial.

The Official Cleaner of Super Bowl LI is Mr. Clean. The cleaner also gets its own Super Bowl 2017 ad. According to a newly released teaser Mr. Clean does it in every room of the house, and gets dirty in the Mr. Clean Super Bowl 2017 commercial. Fans of Superbowl ads can see it all when the spot premieres online Jan 27th. For now watch the funny teaser for the Mr. Clean Super bowl ad below.

The Mr. Clean has been introduced back in 1958. The all-purpose cleaner and melamine foam cleaner is a household name in the United States and under different names around the world. In Germany Mr. Clean is Meister Proper. French consumers call him Monsieur Propre.

The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show.

The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

