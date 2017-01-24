 
 

Mount Everest To Be Remeasured By Indian Surveyors

Mount Everest to be Remeasured by Indian Surveyors
It is suspected that 2015 Nepal earthquake has reduced the height of the Everest's peak. A fresh expedition is aiming to end those doubts

There seems to be some confusion over the exact height of Mount Everest after a massive earthquake hit the region two years ago. To clear up the doubts, a team of top Indian surveyor will visit neighboring country Nepal. They will re-measure Mount Everest and hope to put an end to the uncertainty over its height.

“We are sending an expedition to Mount Everest…We are remeasuring it. Two years have passed since the major Nepal earthquake. After that, there is a doubt in scientific community that it is shrinking. This is one of the reasons. Second reason is, it help in scientific studies, plate movements etc.” Swarna Subba Rao, surveyor general of India told Hindustan Times.

Nepal was struck by a massive earthquake in 2015, killing dozens of people and leaving more than 50 injured. The magnitude of the earthquake was measured 7.8 on Richter scale and it was so powerful that it altered the landscape across Himalayan.

According to China’s National Administration of Surveying, Mapping and Geoinformation data, Mount Everest was also impacted by the deadly quake and had shifted three centimeter southwest after the earthquake.

Mount Everest, the world’s highest mountain, traverses the border of two countries: Nepal and China’s mountainous region Tibet. The mountain officially stands at 8,848 meters (29,029 feet) above sea level. But it is suspected that 2015 earthquake has reduced Everest’s peak by anywhere between few millimeters and an inch, prompting the need for sizing up the mountain again.

Authoroties say that the five-member surveyor team is expected to begin an expedition by the end of the winter’s season. The team would take about a month to measure the height of the Mount Everest using various instruments and roughly 15 more days to process the data and to reveal the calculations.

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

