Here Is Why Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Explosions Occurred

Posted: Jan 24 2017, 10:47am CST

 

Samsung has finally come public with the reasoning behind the explosions of the Galaxy Note 7. It has blamed ‘the bad battery design’ to be responsible for the fiasco. All this was revealed in a press conference held on Sunday. The Galaxy Note 7 was Samsung’s 2016 flagship phablet and the company faced a huge loss due to the explosions.

However now that the investigations have been completed the reasons behind the problem have been shared. It is believed that two separate malfunctions in the battery caused the phone to overheat and catch fire. The first problem was found in the initial batch of shipments.

In that batch the chassis of the phone did not provide enough space for the battery which caused it to overheat and then catch fire. The second issue with the phone was associated with the replacement batteries which Samsung got from a different supplier. Now the company rushed to deliver the replacement units and did not carry out proper testing.

Due to the defect in the batteries the replacement Note 7 also over heated and once again we saw it catch fire. For those of you who don’t happen to know the story regarding the Samsung Note 7 here it is. This flagship phone was actually launched just before the Apple iPhone 7 duo and it did absolutely great with critics and received overwhelming reviews. However bad luck hit Samsung hard and only a few weeks after it launch news of handsets catching fire made a buzz on the internet.

The issue got out of control and Samsung had to recall the units. However things even got worse with the replacement units as they started to catch fire too. This caused Samsung to recall all the units and it decided to discontinue the phone permanently. Recently in its press conference Samsung has claimed that 96% of the Note 7 units have been returned.

Samsung has now developed an 8-point battery safety check to make sure no such issue that occurred with the Note 7 prevails again. It has also released a graphic illustration to explain in detail as to what the real malfunction in the Note 7 was.

Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

