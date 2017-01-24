Samsung Galaxy S8 Is Not Going To Be Unveiled At the MWC

The Galaxy Note 7 incident has shaken Samsung. You must be living under a rock if you don’t know what the issue with the Galaxy Note 7 was and what happened when the units were replaced. Well recently the Chief of Samsung Mobile Koh Dong-Jin held a press conference regarding the recalled phone.

The Chief admit in the conference that due to the faulty batteries $3.5B was lost from Samsung’s operating profit. Therefore Samsung is now more cautious and to prevent any such incident again we will not be seeing the long awaited Samsung Galaxy S8 soon. To be more specific fans have to wait a bit longer.

As anticipated earlier the Samsung S8 will not be unveiled at the MWC to be held in Barcelona in February. We have observed many rumors regarding the new flagship phone. These include leaks regarding the design, Samsung’s response to Alexa and Google Assistant and so on.

Well it looks like we still have to reside with these rumors meanwhile. Koh has not given a specific time line for the delay. Previously the phone was rumored to be released in April so it will be fair to expect the phone to come out in March.