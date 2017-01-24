 
 

All We Need To Know About The Microsoft Surface Pro 5

Posted: Jan 24 2017, 11:10am CST | by , in Rumors | Technology News

 

All We Need To Know About The Microsoft Surface Pro 5
 

The Surface Pro 5 is one of Microsoft’s most awaited gadgets of the year. After the Surface Pro 4 was accomplished in the market, the lovers of the power station hybrid gadgets are eagerly waiting to see what the technology giant has in store for the iconic lines’ future. After the launch of the Surface Studio and the improvements made in Surface Book i7 last October, now the Surface Pro 5 is the centre of attention for everyone, which is yet to be officially proclaimed in public.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Commercials & Advertisers

Despite the fact that it has not been officially announced yet, it has already taken the computing world by storm. Since the launch of the predecessors of the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 in the market almost more than a year now, there has been a lot of questions regarding the unveiling date of the Microsoft Surface Pro 5. Some initial speculations suggested the launching of it to be in the year 2016, October, but eventually it turns out to be for the launching date for the Surface Studio and the Surface Book i7 instead of the Microsoft Surface Pro 5.

Since the powerful hybrid gadget did not happen to make its appearance last year in October, the current news have been inferring that the most expected launching date for the Surface Pro 5’s would probably be in 2017 in the month of March, at the Mobile World Conference event in Barcelona. This year in March, the suspected date for the launch of the Surface Pro 5, is actually factually correct for the tech giant, considering the fact that a sufficient upgrade to Windows 10, codenamed Redstone 2, is also ready to be resealed out early this year as well.

As the launching date for Redstone 2 is extensively guessed to be fixed in April, this year, the revealing date for the Surface Pro 5 in March would be quite strategically good for Microsoft. Hence, if the rumors are to be fully trusted, the Surface Pro 5 would have been rated as the teeth in terms of the features and specifications. Since the incredible and highly-praised Surface Pro 4 was released in the market there were a lot of rumors regarding the launch date for the Surface Pro 5.

While Microsoft still has to announce the official details regarding the latest flagship hybrid, a number of leaked information and news from the firm’s partner corporations have started to focus on the Surface Pro 5. So far, everything that has been mocked regarding the gadget has been exceptionally encouraging and praised. Current rumors regarding the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 reflect that the gadget would be armed with Intel’s new generation of processors, the Kaby Lake family, exhibiting at least 16GB of RAM.

Technology Radar news reported that the Surface Pro 5 is expected to be equipped with the most up-to-date and latest processors in the market, therefore we would not be shocked if the extensively appreciated gadget would come exhibiting an Intel Core i7-7700HQ variant. One of the rumors that need to be focused regarding the Surface Pro 5 is the induction of an ARM-based variant, which enables a device to support an LTE system.

Surface Pro line has always lacked the ability to establish a connection with the Mobiles; therefore if Microsoft could induct mobile connectivity feature into the Surface Pro 5, it would make the upcoming gadget a lot more awesome than it already is. If we take the current reports in consideration we can deduce that the production of the Surface Pro 5 has already been in process. As the DigiTimes report suggests that the Microsoft has currently concluded an agreement with Pegatron; which is the same firm that produces the Surface Studio, regarding the manufacturing of the Surface Pro 5.

The report further revealed that the awaited hybrid would possess a 4K screen display and a wireless charging stylus, exactly as speculations had suggested before. The most persuading rumor regarding the Surface Pro 5 is that one of its most basic features would be an improved battery. Prior Surface gadgets like the SP4 had been praised because of their specifications and power. But at the same time the critiques and customers have directed the attention at the devices lacking capabilities in terms of battery proficiency.

With the release of Surface Pro 5, Microsoft is expected to be giving its fans a hybrid device exhibiting a stronger battery that would enable it to compete with the MacBook Air and the iPad Pro. The Surface Pro 5 is expected to be most amazing creation of Microsoft in terms of hybrid devices up till now. As the competition in the hybrid market has become excessively acute, the Surface line over the period of time has became the brilliant standard for 2-in-1 computing gadgets. If the rumors turn out to be real than undoubtedly the Surface Pro 5 would be the best hybrid device of this year considering all the specifications.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Samsung Galaxy S8 Is Not Going To Be Unveiled At the MWC

Samsung Galaxy S8 Is Not Going To Be Unveiled At the MWC

21 minutes ago

Here Is Why Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Explosions Occurred

Here Is Why Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Explosions Occurred

23 minutes ago

Asus Tinker Board is more feature packed than a Raspberry Pi

Asus Tinker Board is more feature packed than a Raspberry Pi

4 hours ago

Umbrella drone carries your umbrella for you

Umbrella drone carries your umbrella for you

6 hours ago

New Crab Species Named After Harry Potter Characters

New Crab Species Named After Harry Potter Characters

1 hour ago

Mount Everest to be Remeasured by Indian Surveyors

Mount Everest to be Remeasured by Indian Surveyors

2 hours ago

Mr. Clean Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser: Mr. Clean Gets Dirty

Mr. Clean Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser: Mr. Clean Gets Dirty

2 hours ago

Kia Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser Shows Melissa McCarthy Running

Kia Super Bowl 2017 Ad Teaser Shows Melissa McCarthy Running

3 hours ago

Oscar Nominations 2017: See the Full List of Oscar Nominations 2017

Oscar Nominations 2017: See the Full List of Oscar Nominations 2017

3 hours ago

Giant prehistoric otter species discovered in China

Giant prehistoric otter species discovered in China

5 hours ago

CDC Postpones Climate Change Conference Ahead of Donald Trump&#039;s Inauguration

CDC Postpones Climate Change Conference Ahead of Donald Trump's Inauguration

5 hours ago

Scientists 3D Print Proper Human Skin for the First Time

Scientists 3D Print Proper Human Skin for the First Time

5 hours ago

Walmart steps into the auto sales business via CarSaver

Walmart steps into the auto sales business via CarSaver

5 hours ago

Cervical Cancer Death Rates in US are Higher Than Previously Thought

Cervical Cancer Death Rates in US are Higher Than Previously Thought

5 hours ago

Subaru teases all-new 2018 Crosstrek for debut in Geneva

Subaru teases all-new 2018 Crosstrek for debut in Geneva

5 hours ago


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Melissa McCarthy and More

The Celebrities in Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and More

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores

NES Classic only in Stock at Target Stores




Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S8 Is Not Going To Be Unveiled At the MWC

Samsung Galaxy S8 Is Not Going To Be Unveiled At the MWC

21 minutes ago

Here Is Why Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Explosions Occurred

Here Is Why Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Explosions Occurred

23 minutes ago

Asus Tinker Board is more feature packed than a Raspberry Pi

Asus Tinker Board is more feature packed than a Raspberry Pi

4 hours ago

Umbrella drone carries your umbrella for you

Umbrella drone carries your umbrella for you

6 hours ago

More Technology News Stories



Latest News

Samsung Galaxy S8 Is Not Going To Be Unveiled At the MWC

Samsung Galaxy S8 Is Not Going To Be Unveiled At the MWC

21 minutes ago

Here Is Why Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Explosions Occurred

Here Is Why Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Explosions Occurred

23 minutes ago

New Crab Species Named After Harry Potter Characters

New Crab Species Named After Harry Potter Characters

1 hour ago

Mount Everest to be Remeasured by Indian Surveyors

Mount Everest to be Remeasured by Indian Surveyors

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.