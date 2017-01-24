7 Best Smart Thermostats

Central heating and cooling systems are one of the biggest money sinks in a home. It takes a lot of energy – and money – to keep the temperature inside a home comfortable.

According to the Energy Information Administration, in 2009 48 percent of all residential energy consumption in the United States was for heating and cooling.

However, there is a new connected device that can alleviate this issue. It’s called a smart thermostat, and it is designed to completely replace conventional models.

Smart thermostats can help you save money by cutting back on energy costs. They optimize heating and cooling by reducing exuberant running times. For example, a smart thermostat will learn your schedule, and then adjust to keep the temperature at your comfort levels. This also means when you’re away, the thermostat can keep from running the air and wasting energy.

Plus, smart thermostats can do plenty more to make your life easier. You can use them to adjust the temperature in individual rooms. Heating and cooling can be scheduled around local forecasts and weather patterns. You can also automate the process, and set it to run with little to no input from you.

Finally, you can control smart thermostats – and most smart-home products – from anywhere, using a mobile app and your phone.

Now that you’re familiar with the technology, let’s take a look at some of the best smart thermostats money can buy.

1. Nest Learning Thermostat

Now in its third generation, Google-owned Nest has delivered one of the best smart thermostats on the market. The primary selling point of the Nest Learning Thermostat is it will learn your habits, and then adjust the temperature in your home to meet your individual needs.

It can double as a hub, interfacing with other devices around your home. If you have a smart lock it can lock or unlock the door, and dim lights. You can also sync with Amazon’s Alexa – the voice assistant from Echo – to deliver voice commands.

It will adjust the temperature in your home a half hour before you get there.

The Nest is one of the pricier options at $249, but it’s definitely worth it. When you take into account the energy savings you’ll see over time, it nearly pays for itself.

2. Ecobee3 Lite

Ecobee has also delivered an exceptional device in the Ecobee3 Lite. It offers support for current smart-home platforms like Apple’s HomeKit, Amazon’s Echo products, Samsung’s SmartThings, Wink and more. That matters because if it's not compatible with your platform, it won’t sync with the rest of your smart home.

You can pick up the Ecobee3 Lite for $169.

3. Honeywell Lyric T5

Honeywell has been making thermostats for years, so it’s only natural we’d see it dive into the smart-home game. The Lyric T5 has a reasonable price at just $149.

It offers a suite of automation features and is compatible with Apple’s HomeKit and Amazon Echo products.

Alternatively, the Wi-Fi 9000 thermostat by Honeywell has been recommended by several air and cooling professionals. The fact that you can get a $25 rebate doesn’t hurt, either.

4. Netatmo Thermostat

The Netatmo Thermostat is for anyone outside the U.S. market. It can pair with Wi-Fi and your smartphone, offering remote controls through an app.

Like the other smart thermostats on this list, it can also be automated and set to follow a specific set of guidelines, cutting down on your energy usage.

The Netatmo Thermostat is £140 (about $170 USD). It will be available in the U.S. sometime soon, though no exact date has been announced.

5. Schneider Wiser Air

As the name implies, the Schneider Wiser Air is meant to be smarter than the competition thanks to a proprietary Eco IQ mode. It cools or warms your home as efficiently as possible. You can tell it “I’m too cold,” and it will handle the cooling process by providing the optimum temperature. There’s no need to fine-tune the settings, unless you want to.

The Schneider Wiser Air is listed at $239, but you can usually find it for much cheaper.

6. Carrier Cor

The Carrier Cor is a relatively unknown model, and will not connect with existing smart-home devices. The company Carrier, however, has been known for its HVAC systems for decades.

It can be controlled remotely from a smartphone and is Wi-Fi enabled. Other than that, it works just like a conventional thermostat, with the exception of a touch screen.

The Carrier Cor is listed at $250. Sadly, you need a technician to install the device, which is an added cost.

7. Emerson Sensi

The Sensi may look like a conventional thermostat, but it can connect to Amazon Echo and Wink home-automation products to expand your smart home. It can also be controlled remotely from a smartphone, tablet or PC via a web application.

You can install it yourself for $129.99 or you can pay a little more to have a professional do it.

Thermostats that save energy and money? Now that’s a smart idea.