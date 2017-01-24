 
 

Ed Sheeran Lives His Adolescence In The New Video Castle On The Hill

Posted: Jan 24 2017, 12:50pm CST

 

Ed Sheeran Lives His Adolescence in the New Video Castle on the Hill
 

Ed Sheeran drops the new music video of his new single track Castle on the Hill with his doppelganger depicting his teenage days

The truth in Ed Sheeran’s voice and his music resonates with his fans and music lovers because it is based on something true and emotional. Most of the time, his music and his lyrics are based on real life situations and simple feelings which makes it very relatable. 

Same is the case with his new single, Castle on the Hill. A coming of age song in which Ed sings about all his teenage days and the new things he started to do at that age is a remnant of all our teenage days. The track became more amazing as Sheeran released the official video of the song on Monday. The video features a young boy who resembles Ed very closely. 

Throughout the video we see Ed’s doppelganger go through all the motions that Ed is singing about in the song. We see him first running away from his brother and his friends along with a friend of his own. Throughout the song we see the depicted younger version of Ed driving around in a convertible with his friends, hanging out with them at weird places, drinking beer, smoking cigarettes, his first kiss in the car, playing pool, dancing in the club.

Between the scenes, we see present day Ed Sheeran walking in the same streets singing the song. We go down to his memory lane in which he remembers his friends and how they are in the present day. At the end we see Ed sitting in the same spot we saw his younger self sitting in and sharing a beer with his friends. 

The video was filmed in his hometown of Framlington, England. In a tweet posted earlier last week, Ed wrote, “Loved filming this in Fram. All these kids are actually from my high school!” It is lovely to see a part of Ed and his home. Fans now anxiously await the release of his new album, set to come out on March 3.

